Klay Thompson’s celebrations were the best part of the Warriors NBA Finals win

Klay Thompson, the summer’s hottest meme, is at it again just seconds after winning his third championship. The same man who has been deemed “China Klay” and “Scaffolding Klay,” was seen eating popcorn on live TV, taking selfies at the podium, and googling himself right after the game.

I can not handle this man’s antics.

I’ve already written about how he’s the most meme-worthy athlete alive after dancing by himself in the club in China and missing an extremely open dunk.

He’s done it again.

Now let’s break down his post-Game 4 brilliance.

First, let’s watch him take selfies

Klay taking selfies during the press conference. Lmaooo pic.twitter.com/UOlrMBechA — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 9, 2018

NOT. A. CARE. IN. THE. WORLD.

What did Klay say after getting sprayed with champagne?

Just overheard Klay Thompson, sprayed with champagne -- "Oh golly, my eyes!" — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 9, 2018

OH

GOLLY

MY

EYES

LMFAO.

Ok Klay, time to go on Scott Van Pelt’s show

Klay munching on the popcorn during SVP interview #DubNation pic.twitter.com/fE6tzveFa7 — Treymond Green (@TreymondGreen) June 9, 2018

Yum yum yum ... popcorn!

Klay also googled himself to see if Wikipedia updated his championship total

Klay reacts to google’ing himself and it now saying “3-time NBA Champion” lmaooo pic.twitter.com/dJsEiOxPPl — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 9, 2018

Because of course.

Finally, he gave an extremely Klay interview about giving his dog beef jerky

Champion Klay out here in full force pic.twitter.com/SNX0la6OMT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018

Klay: I’m gonna give Rocco a good pet. I’m gonna get him some beef jerky. He doesn’t care about this game, he wants some food.

Thank you, Klay Thompson for continuing to be Klay Thompson no matter how big the stage.