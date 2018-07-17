 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Meet the women of SB Nation’s NBA team brands

Welcome to a week-long series celebrating the women covering NBA teams for SB Nation’s team brands.

Contributors: SB Nation Staff
SB Nation’s NBA team brands are filled with talented people who passionately cover all 30 teams. An ever growing number of those team brands contributors are women.

In this series, you’ll meet some of the women covering the NBA for SB Nation’s team brands. You’ll hear about what made them fall in love with this sport and the team they cover and the unique challenges they’ve faced. And you’ll get to learn from them as they share advice and wisdom for readers.

For more information about this series, the women who participated, or joining SB Nation’s team brands as a contributor, contact SB Nation’s talent manager for team brands, Jeanna Thomas, at jeanna.thomas@sbnation.com.

