Cedi Osman’s farewell message to LeBron James will make you emotional

When LeBron James announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time to sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the social media messages to James about his departure took a different tone than when he left for Miami eight years ago.
Not only have fans, celebrities, and other notable people been expressing their thoughts on social media, Cavs player and James’ now former teammate Cedi Osman posted a photo to his Instagram account with a farewell message to James.
Some people bring out the worst in you, others bring out the best. And there are remarkably rare ones, who just bring out the most of everything that even you don't know that you have. They build you up. They make you feel alive. They make you feel strong. They make you feel indisputable. From the first moment we met, you’ve always been that rare one for me, King. I don’t believe in coincidences. I choose to believe my path crossed with you for a reason. And that reason will be uncovered as I continue to walk through. Please accept my highest gratitude for your support and appreciation for your inspiration. I’m truly blessed to have been surrounded by your charm. Bazı insanlar doğanızdaki kötü tarafları ortaya çıkarır; bazıları ise içinizdeki iyiyi katlayarak yansıtmanızı sağlar. Ama bazı özel insanlar vardır ki, onların sayısı çok azdır, sahip olduğunuzun farkında bile olmadığınız yönlerinizi parlatmanızı sağlar. Sizi geliştirir, yaşadığınızı hissettirir ve güçlü olduğunuzu hatırlatır. Kral, ilk buluşmamızdan itibaren benim için eşsiz biri oldun. Biliyorum ve inaniyorum ki seninle yolumuz özel bir nedenle kesişti. Bu özel neden, hayatım boyunca benimle olmaya devam edecek. Verdiğin tüm destek için sana kalpten teşekkür ediyorum. Seninle geçirdiğim her dakika için minnetarım. Yolun açık olsun...
During the 2017-18 season, Osman was James’ go-to guy for celebrating the big late-game moments. James would find Osman and first celebrate the game winners with him.
“I had one when we played Minnesota in the regular season, I was able to hit a walk off there and find my guy once again, Cedi. That’s my guy, that’s my rook. He’s always on time, on target, so I found my guy once again. Deja Vu all over again.”
In just his one season so far as a Cavs player, the sincerity and emotion of Osman’s message rings throughout the whole post and offers James recognition for what he has done for him. And just as Osman offers his support and gratitude in his farewell to James, the messages from Cavs fans and owner Dan Gilbert have been similar. This time around, the focus is on what James did for the city of Cleveland, for the fans, and for players like Osman.
James is leaving “The Land” having made his mark, both on the city and on the players, as Osman testifies to in his post. With that, James can leave Cleveland, having done what he had promised to do, and have the support of fans and players like Osman behind him.
