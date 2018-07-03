Cedi Osman’s farewell message to LeBron James will make you emotional

When LeBron James announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time to sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the social media messages to James about his departure took a different tone than when he left for Miami eight years ago.

Not only have fans, celebrities, and other notable people been expressing their thoughts on social media, Cavs player and James’ now former teammate Cedi Osman posted a photo to his Instagram account with a farewell message to James.

Check out the post here:

During the 2017-18 season, Osman was James’ go-to guy for celebrating the big late-game moments. James would find Osman and first celebrate the game winners with him.

"On time, on target once again."



Cedi Osman is LeBron's go-to teammate for celebrations. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/s68NCfBioA — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 26, 2018

“I had one when we played Minnesota in the regular season, I was able to hit a walk off there and find my guy once again, Cedi. That’s my guy, that’s my rook. He’s always on time, on target, so I found my guy once again. Deja Vu all over again.”

In just his one season so far as a Cavs player, the sincerity and emotion of Osman’s message rings throughout the whole post and offers James recognition for what he has done for him. And just as Osman offers his support and gratitude in his farewell to James, the messages from Cavs fans and owner Dan Gilbert have been similar. This time around, the focus is on what James did for the city of Cleveland, for the fans, and for players like Osman.

James is leaving “The Land” having made his mark, both on the city and on the players, as Osman testifies to in his post. With that, James can leave Cleveland, having done what he had promised to do, and have the support of fans and players like Osman behind him.