The Celtics have figured it out

There was so much fretting about the Boston Celtics’ slow start -- it’s time to recognize that’s over now. Since Thanksgiving, the Celtics are an East-best 16-6 in the ledger with a league-best (by far) net rating of +11.2. (Next up is the Bucks at +6.9 during that span.)

That’s about six weeks of evidence that the Celtics are who we thought they were: really talented, really deep, and really good.

The latest evidence is a walloping of the really good Pacers on Wednesday, Boston’s fifth straight game with at least 30 assists as a team. The Celtics have the No. 1 offense in the league since Thanksgiving (top 10 overall on the season). Denver has been smoking hot lately too, and they also rack tons of assists. This is a way in which the C’s and Nuggets have cribbed a little from the Warriors: most players on the court any given moment are good and willing passers. It often adds up to something special when that happens.

The Bucks and Raptors have been so good that early dismissals of Boston stuck a little too much. The Celtics are right back in this mix and might even end up the favorite to make the NBA Finals before it’s all said and done.

Scores

Pacers 108, Celtics 135

Sixers 106, Wizards 123

Hawks 100, Nets 116

Bucks 116, Rockets 109

Spurs 86, Grizzlies 96

Cavaliers 124, Pelicans 140

Suns 94, Mavericks 104

Magic 93, Jazz 106

Bulls 112, Blazers 124

Pistons 100, Lakers 113

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Celtics at Heat, 7, TNT

Clippers at Nuggets, 9

Thunder at Spurs, 9:30, TNT

Pistons at Kings, 10

Links

