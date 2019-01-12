T.J. McConnell is the great teammate every NBA roster needs

Every NBA team needs a T.J. McConnell, and him dragging an absolutely raging Jimmy Butler carcass away from a potential squabble against the Hawks is all the proof you need.

Butler accidentally got clocked in the head by an Alex Len elbow on Friday. Before he could get off the floor, the 6’2 McConnell lugged his new 6’8, 220-pound teammate the heck out of the paint and out of trouble.

Butler was HEATED after taking an elbow to the face, but T.J. came to the rescue to keep him out of trouble.



Len got a flagrant 1 for this. pic.twitter.com/Cryg7Riwsu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 12, 2019

Hero!

And it’s not even the only teammate highlight he had on Friday. After draining a three-point shot in the corner next to former 76er, Justin Anderson, he gave him a gut punch.

For real:

Watch TJ McConnell in the corner and his reaction to former teammate Justin Anderson’s heckling on the 3. pic.twitter.com/CmjbqmNtqC — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) January 12, 2019

This has become common for the smallest Sixer.

McConnell’s likability among Sixers fans is off the charts.

I mean sheesh, his iconic play is a backcourt pesky-gnat type of steal:

this is now known as the tj mcconnell play pic.twitter.com/kFIrEEDo5Q — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) January 9, 2019

He’s also known for his dance moves:

this will absolutely positively never get old @TJMcConnell pic.twitter.com/FWijEt7sTK — Christian Crosby (@ChristianCrosby) December 23, 2018

(That looks like he just learned how to dance from YouTube.)

He gives hugs:

There was the time he wore his literal wedding suit to his Sixers exit interview:

"I don't think I'd ever go into an interview with sweatpants on."



TJ McConnell wore his wedding suit to his @Sixers exit interview. He is a legend. #heretheycome #ttp pic.twitter.com/E8mV79QatR — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 10, 2018

The time when Joel Embiid made his Twitter picture a side-by-side of McConnell and Michael Jordan fist-pumping:

The Process is all-in for his point guard



Joel Embiid compares TJ McConnell to Michael Jordan with new Twitter avi https://t.co/P9BfI67pqz pic.twitter.com/uP96WZnsw0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2017

And who could forget one of the most iconic Process pictures of all-time:

TRUST

THE

MF'N

PROCESS. pic.twitter.com/sTqkw9Uw9m — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 12, 2017

But the love from fans doesn’t stretch beyond the court

For all of McConnell’s memeability and in-the-moment glory, the common Philly resident in doesn’t recognize him in public. When the 76ers were in D.C. this week, I asked McConnel if he gets stopped as a celebrity when going to buy clothes or doing any other basic human errands. “It literally never happens,” McConnell said.

With a slender build and slightly-above-average height, McConnell gets away with what his seven-foot friends can’t.

“I look like a normal guy,” McConnell admitted. “Especially if I put a hat on, I guarantee you 99 percent of people wouldn’t know what I look like. I’m out shopping and eating and I just blend right in.”

But could just any normal guy (maybe in a hat) haul Jimmy Butler away from a scrap?

No. That job’s reserved for the NBA’s greatest teammate.