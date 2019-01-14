Kawhi Leonard’s trying so hard not to make his laugh a meme again

Kawhi Leonard’s incredibly awkward laugh broke the internet to start the 2018-19 NBA season, and it’s obvious that he isn’t trying to start a second wave of memes.

After the star broke out for 41 points in a double overtime win against the Wizards, he held in a laugh as hard as he could when a teammate poked fun at his outfit.

Instead, he turned the laugh into two short-lived streams of uncomfortable giggles that still sounded hilarious.

Kawhi to off-camera teammate: "You stupid. This ain't Burberry. ... This New Balance." pic.twitter.com/L46VZaSpsx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 14, 2019

Some who listened to the clip suspect it was Kyle Lowry off-camera asking Leonard if he was wearing Burberry, knowing well that Leonard wears New Balance clothes. But that’s besides the point, because even Kawhi’s GIGGLES sound robotic.

For those who forgot what his laugh is like:

Here’s Kawhi Leonard doing whatever the robotic equivalent of laughing is. pic.twitter.com/2ZzHM0B7nY — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) September 24, 2018

This became an instant phenomenon on Twitter, and sent fans searching for a history of his laugh:

And there were remixes:

Even four months later, the Bucks played a Kawhi laugh track over the loudspeaker when the Raptors turned the ball over:

Kawhi turned the ball over ... and then the @Bucks trolled him with his own laugh



( ⬆️) pic.twitter.com/EOZSaZFPDD — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard laughing — or even giggling — is a national treasure. Cherish every chuckle.