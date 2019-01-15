Mavericks decide Dennis Smith can’t play with Luka Doncic after all

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Mavericks have escalated talks with the Suns and Magic on trade ideas involving one Dennis Smith, Jr. Smith has been out with a sore back in recent games, but it sounds like that might actually be a precautionary measure to avoid injury while Dallas finds him a new home. Woj reports that the Mavericks have determined that Smith isn’t the right co-star for Luka Doncic, a nuclear-level prospect who needs the ball in his hands.

There is a real sense of impatience here given how little Smith and Doncic have been able to play together and how young Smith is (21). NBA point guards have notoriously long learning curves; the Mavericks gave Smith a season and a half to figure it out, and dramatically changed his role a year in.

On one hand, it shows a certain fearlessness to lean all the way into the rookie star Doncic and start to build the team around him immediately. On the other, it shows a real lack of imagination from Rick Carlisle and the coaching staff to find ways to make Smith vauable on a Doncic-led team.

Unless Dallas gets a blue chip player back in this trade, we can consider either the 2017 NBA Draft or this trade a failure for the Mavericks. What a waste.

Scores

Celtics 102, Nets 109

Grizzlies 94, Rockets 112

Hornets 108, Spurs 93

Pistons 94, Jazz 100

Blazers 107, Kings 115

Pelicans 121, Clippers 117

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise indicated.

Suns at Pacers, 7

Timberwolves at Sixers, 7, NBA TV

Thunder at Hawks, 7:30

Heat at Bucks, 8

Warriors at Nuggets, 9

Bulls at Lakers, 10:30, NBA TV

Links

Why are we talking about Luke Walton’s job being in jeopardy while LeBron James is injured?

The Celtics are 0-3 since I wrote that they have figured it out. You’re welcome, Portion of the World That Dislikes Boston Teams. The Patriots have also figured it out. Kyrie Irving was mad at the youngsters over the weekend. Sounds like Jaylen Brown has an issue with Kyrie’s comments. Dan Devine on what the Celtics lack by having too much.

So on Sunday James Harden scored 38 points on 32 field goal attempts, yet went 1-17 (not a typo) on threes in a Rockets loss. On Monday, Harden shot the same amount but actually hit some of his threes so he ended up hanging 57 on the Grizzlies. Legend. That said, this is a BAD SIGN for the Rockets, who seem to have suffered from Harden getting tired every postseason.

Can’t stop laughing at Kawhi Leonard trying desperately not to laugh.

Real fun trip down memory lane with Richard Jefferson, who had a helluva career.

How Steph Curry outdueled Luka.

Inspired by Justise Winslow’s star turn at point guard, Kevin O’Connor has other weird young players who need role changes.

Vlade Divac had a conference call with the 2,000 small-stakes partners in the Kings and told them to stop leaking and trust him. They immediately leaked it. Vlade still got ‘em anyway.

What makes Tony Parker one of the greatest Spurs. Why Parker signed with the Hornets.

Not basketball, but an extremely good take on an extremely weird dinner.

And finally: lessons from the young Wizards fan who ran everyone down and won the Parking Challenge in his Power Wheel. Legend.

