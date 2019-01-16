Warriors don’t think Nuggets are cute AT ALL

Anyone who had any dreams Tuesday night’s Warriors vs. Nuggets game would be a proper benediction of Denver’s excellence got a rude awakening from the tip to the buzzer. The Warriors dropped 51 points in the first quarter, led by 19 at the half and won by 31 on the road. Only Draymond Green played more than 30 minutes; in a direct middle finger to rising star Nikola Jokic, Green racked up 13 assists. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson combined for 89 points on 53 shooting possessions, or 1.7 points per shot.

This was a beatdown. It’s almost like the Warriors took any hint of hope in Denver that the Nuggets could hang with Golden State personally, and sought to extinguish that hope and destroy the foundation upon which it grew.

The Warriors’ win moved them into first place in the West over the Nuggets by a half game. The Nuggets can’t dwell on what happened here, or their struggles against the Rockets. This is shaping up to be a great season, and Denver can still find success without reaching the improbable, maybe impossible goal of being as good as the Warriors. It’s fine. Next game.

Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Scores

Suns 97, Pacers 131

Timberwolves 107, Sixers 149

Thunder 126, Hawks 142

Heat 86, Bucks 124

Warriors 142, Nuggets 111

Bulls 100, Lakers 107

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise indicated.

Magic at Pistons, 7

Raptors at Celtics, 8, ESPN

Nets at Rockets, 8

Bucks at Grizzlies, 8

Spurs at Mavericks, 8:30

Cavaliers at Blazers, 10

Pelicans at Warriors, 10:30, ESPN

Jazz at Clippers, 10:30

Links

Zito Madu on nostalgia for the old Steph Curry.

Ricky O’Donnell on Anthony Edwards, the best high school prospect in America, a shocker of a sentence to even himself.

I wrote about the Nuggets’ new, good problem: high expectations.

Why NBA players like pedicures.

Is Joe Ingles the NBA best trash talker?

Jimmy Butler on his regret-free life.

LMAO at Nets fans chanting “Kyrie’s leaving” while Brooklyn beat the Celtics on Monday night. It would have been better if some of Boston’s young players gave those fans the thumbs up.

John Gonzalez on the blessing and curse of winning Rookie of the Year.

Devin Gordon argues that DeMarcus Cousins may not be a luxury for the Warriors -- he might be necessary.

IMAN SHUMPERT VS. JUSUF NURKIC BEEF.

All agree that X 100pre is excellente. But wars will be fought over whether “Tenemos Que Hablar” is a good song. (Pitchfork acknowledged the greatness of the album but likened “Tenemos” to a Kidz Bop version of “Since U Been Gone.” Yikes.) Let me hearby declare for the “Tenemos Que Hablar” loyalists and say that I look forward to Benito’s tribute band Blink Uno Ochenta Y Dos.

Should the Rockets panic?

What to make of the good but explosive Philadelphia 76ers. In related news, after destroying the Wolves on Tuesday, Joel Embiid had maybe his best troll ever.

Resetting the Celtics’ bizarre, disappointing season.

And finally: the Marty McFly sneakers are real. Use an app to “lace up” your Nikes. I suppose. If you’re into that.

Be excellent to each other.