Lonzo Ball had to be helped off after ankle injury vs. Rockets

Lonzo Ball went down with an ankle injury the the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Rockets on Saturday night. Ball, who has a history of ankle injuries and had knee surgery over the summer, looked to be in a whole lot of pain.

⁦@ZO2_⁩ sprained his ankle badly and needed to be carried off pic.twitter.com/9hlJ20fNea — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinn23) January 20, 2019

He stayed on the ground for a while and had to be carried off the floor by Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson. The Lakers are calling the injury a sprain for now.

Lonzo had to be carried off the court after injuring his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/t4ULQo0Sle — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2019

According to the L.A. Times’ Dan Woike, Lonzo was taken to a hospital for X-rays since the one at the Toyota Center isn’t working. His results were negative.