 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lonzo Ball had to be helped off after ankle injury vs. Rockets

This didn’t look good.

By Matt Ellentuck Updated

Lonzo Ball went down with an ankle injury the the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Rockets on Saturday night. Ball, who has a history of ankle injuries and had knee surgery over the summer, looked to be in a whole lot of pain.

He stayed on the ground for a while and had to be carried off the floor by Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson. The Lakers are calling the injury a sprain for now.

According to the L.A. Times’ Dan Woike, Lonzo was taken to a hospital for X-rays since the one at the Toyota Center isn’t working. His results were negative.

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 8. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...