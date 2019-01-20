Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook are two of the most, uh, vocal athletes in the NBA, and they don’t like each other! We were reminded of that late in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ game against the Thunder on Saturday afternoon when Embiid accidentally pummeled into a sprinting Westbrook. It started some drama.

Russ was heated after this hard foul from Embiid pic.twitter.com/DoveCV4Lk6 — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2019

If you look closely at the replay, you can see Embiid gave Russ a little extra nudge. Russ wasn’t OK with it, as he had to be restrained from going at Embiid.

There was more talk after the game.

What did Russ say?

Russ had the line of the night. When asked if he was cool with Embiid, he quite bluntly said “F*** no.”

Russell Westbrook on the foul from Joel Embiid, and then asked if they are “cool.” (Warning: language): pic.twitter.com/7i0ahyEFTH — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 20, 2019

Russ: I don’t think he just landed on me. I think he added something a little extra to it. But it’s ok. Reporter: So you guys are cool? Russ: F*** No.

What did Embiid say?

Embiid was his usual self postgame, poking fun at the situation.

“I was going for the block and I think he lost the ball but I was already in the air. I don’t know why he was mad ... but he’s always in his feelings.”

This isn’t the first time Embiid and Westbrook have beefed

In 2017, Russ and Embiid had their first big petty war.

It started when Steven Adams fouled out and Embiid waved him off the court.

Game of the year. Embiid fouls out Steven Adams, waves bye to him pic.twitter.com/J5SlgmDKBy — James Wobden (@WorldWideWob) December 16, 2017

Russ retaliated after the Thunder won that game by waving Embiid off the floor.

Russell Westbrook makes sure to wave goodbye to Joel Embiid after the game. pic.twitter.com/yAb97UQLW6 — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) December 16, 2017

Russ elaborated after the game:

Russell Westbrook on waving goodbye to Joel Embiid after the buzzer: “I told him to go home.” pic.twitter.com/SUBIhfIIzu — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 16, 2017

“I was telling him to ‘Go home.’ He was talkin’ mess to Steve-O. Fouled out, waving to the crowd which was unnecessary. Waving to Steve-O bye. Now it’s time for him to go home.”

But Embiid got the final line in, making fun of Russ’s shot selection:

“[Russell Westbrook] shot like 10-for-33. I wish I would’ve shot 33 times.” pic.twitter.com/V3JdyiyRFm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 16, 2017