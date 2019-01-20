James Harden’s absurdity continued for yet another January night in a bizarre, long-winded battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets on Saturday. Harden went off for 48 points — which makes 163 over his last three games — to beat L.A. in overtime, 138-134.

And he wasn’t even the hero of the night.

The hero was Eric Gordon who hit an off-balance, game-tying three-point shot to complete Houston’s rally from a 21-point deficit. The Rockets won by launching a brigade of deep shots yet again, coming close to their record-setting 70 from three nights prior with 68.

ERIC GORDON SENDS IT TO OT IN HOUSTON! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/iLEmS50D2U — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 20, 2019

Houston was hitting from everywhere.

The final minute was chaos

With 40.9 seconds left, L.A. led, 118-112. That’s two full possessions with not much time left, yet the Lakers still messed this one up.

Here’s how that played out:

Harden banked in a stepback three-point shot with 32 seconds left to bring the game to a three-point deficit.

Stephenson missed a three, giving Houston the ball with 12 seconds left

L.A. smartly fouled Harden to put him at the line, down three. He made both attempts.

Houston fouled Ivica Zubac to put him at the line with 4.9 seconds left. He made both.

Gordon hit the game-tying three with two seconds to play

It took an unreal amount of failure for L.A. to lose that lead.

Overtime was just as intense

It was all Ingram in overtime for the Lakers, who scored seven of the team’s 14 points. He hit shots fading away and a big three-point shot to keep his team in the game.

Brandon Ingram ties it 132-all in OT with under 40 seconds remaining pic.twitter.com/gmYGsRup5c — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) January 20, 2019

But Harden and Gordon were too much. They scored 17 combined points in the extra minutes, draining a three-point shot each and making it count at the free throw line.

LA trailed by just one with 30 seconds left, but a terrible Kentavious Caldwell-Pope airballed three sucked the life from the Lakers, and down they went.

Just an atrocious shot at an atrocious time by KCP (he was 0-for-6 from 3 at this point) pic.twitter.com/VPmbdGNXb9 — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) January 20, 2019

The Lakers really choked this game away

It was all L.A. for the first half of the game, growing a lead up to 21 points. At the half, they led, 64-46. Kyle Kuzma had 24 points, and it appeared that the under-manned Lakers (without LeBron James) would roll past the under-manned Rockets (without Chris Paul and Clint Capela.)

But then the Rockets switched gears, and by Rockets, we specifically mean Harden. His threes started going down, and The Beard carved right through the Lakers perimeter defense and into the paint. He finished with six assists.

@JHarden13 puts up 48 PTS, 8 3PM to lead the @HoustonRockets 21-point comeback OT win! #Rockets



The Beard has scored 30+ points in 19 consecutive games. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had a longer streak of such games. (4 times) pic.twitter.com/bsNhekb56v — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2019

Gordon knocked down fives threes on 10 tries, James Ennis went 4-of-6 and Gerald Green 4-of-11. The Rockets’ brand was strong.

On the other side, the Lakers lost their identity. The offense unexplainably moved out of Kuzma’s hands, and fell flat for stretches. It wasn’t pretty.

The real turning point was when Lonzo Ball went down with an ankle sprain

Midway through the third quarter, Ball went down with an ugly-looking ankle injury. He didn’t get off the ground for a few minutes, and then Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson carried him to the locker room.

⁦@ZO2_⁩ sprained his ankle badly and needed to be carried off pic.twitter.com/9hlJ20fNea — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinn23) January 20, 2019

Initial X-rays for Lonzo came back negative, but he didn’t return to the game.

In teammate Brandon Ingram’s mind, Ball’s injury made all the difference. “Right when Lonzo went down, I think that’s exactly when it went away,” he said, according to Silver Screen and Roll’s Harrison Faigen.

This just proves James Harden is the MVP favorite now

Giannis Antetokounmpo is worthy of the award, but Harden is doing the most right now. His 163 points over the last three games have ALL come unassisted. Only Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan have scored more over a three-game stretch. Harden’s 48-point night also extended his streak of 30 or more to 19 straight, joining Wilt Chamberlain.

So no, Josh Hart’s hilarious hands-behind is back defense was not effective.

Josh Hart tried guarding Harden with no hands, but a foul was still called on Lance pic.twitter.com/AIXAUFSrQC — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2019

Harden is truly doing it all, proving he can single-handedly carry an offense. The NBA in the month of January has been the James Harden show, and there’s no signs of that slowing down.