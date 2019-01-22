The 8 best things about Klay Thompson’s latest scoring explosion

Klay Thompson Games are equal parts mind-blowing and terrifying. On the one hand, what he’s doing is absolutely otherworldly and mesmerizing. When he’s draining shot after shot you have no choice but to stop whatever else it is you’re doing to track where he is on the court at all times.

But it’s also horrifying because ... he isn’t the Warriors best player ... or second-best ... or probably third-best ... and it’s up for debate whether he’s fourth or FIFTH.

Yet Thompson erupted the planet with 44 points on 17-of-20 shooting in a blowout win at Staples Center against the Lakers. He tied an NBA record making his first 10 threes in a row, only to miss a heat-check 11th. He didn’t even take a free throw all game. He was too busy dunking or shooting from 30 feet away. And he did all of this in just 27 minutes.

@KLAYTHOMPSON IN HIS ZONE!



The @warriors shooting guard (44 PTS) ties the NBA record for 3PM to start a game without missing, hitting his first 10 three-point attempts! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/3m67HL5ytM — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2019

He went completely unconscious from the field — again!

Here are the most ridiculous takeaways from the latest Klay Game:

1. Klay had the highest effective field goal percentage with at least 15 shots ever

Effective field goal percentage weighs three-point shots as worth 1.5 times more than two-point shots, because they are. Since Klay made SO many from downtown and missed only three shots for the entire game, he broke a record.

According to ESPN, Thompson’s eFG% was 1.1, which is the highest ever for any player who’s taken 15 or more shots. Sheesh.

2. Klay scored 17 points in less than four minutes to start the third quarter

In precisely three minutes and 52 seconds, Klay drained five threes and a layup to open up the second half of the game. He’d continue by going 2-of-3 from deep in the remaining eight minutes to score 23 points in the frame.

Lord.

KLAY THOMPSON ALERT!



5 3PM to start Q3

8-8 from distance total

38 PTS on 15-17 FGM#DubNation @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ABK9vOt8fw — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2019

3. Klay’s final made three was ridiculously contested

We know that it doesn’t matter who’s near Klay when he gets going, but he really proved that against L.A. With the whole team swarming him everywhere, 41 points later, Klay launched over the top of Ivica Zubac, who is seven feet tall.

The ball didn’t even come close to the rim. It was perfect.

KLAY THOMPSON'S 10TH THREE!



That's an NBA record for 3PM to start a game before missing!#DubNation @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/RIFY48qyik — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2019

4. Klay was passing up semi-contested shots for teammates

Thompson surely could’ve fired more than 11 threes up if he wanted to, but he didn’t. Teammates searched him out off drives to the rim to keep feeding him the ball, but he knew when to pass. This wasn’t a total heat-check night, except the last two attempts.

Here Thompson found Curry, for example, to push the Lakers WAY out of reach before the fourth quarter.

5. In the first half, Klay moved up to No. 19 on the all-time threes list

Klay’s second-quarter three moved him past Steve Nash and LeBron James on the total threes list with 1,695.

Ray Allen leads all with 2,973.

With this #SPLASH , Klay passed both LeBron James and Steve Nash on the NBA's all-time made threes list.



He's now 19th in NBA history with 1,686 three-pointers made. pic.twitter.com/3rvG7hTe6T — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 22, 2019

I think we know who made the difference on Monday:

7. DeMarcus Cousins’ reaction to finding out about Klay’s record was priceless

Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on Klay Thompson’s 10 threes: “Ten straight? Shiiiii-. It’s a new record every day.” pic.twitter.com/b2hWdzDZEo — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 22, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins: “Ten straight? Shiiiiiit. It’s like a new record every day”

8. Klay’s 10 made threes weren’t the most he’s scored in a game this year

This is the most unthinkable part. An indescribable night like this, where Klay scored 44 freaking points on 10-of-11 shooting from three, wasn’t even his best shooting night of the season!

In October, Klay set the three-point record by draining 14 of them on 24 attempts. He scored 52 points in that one.

So, somehow, this amazing night for almost any other player in the world was just another one for Klay. He’s really something else.