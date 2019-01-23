For rent: two Grizzlies, hella worn

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Grizzlies have seen the light at the end of the tunnel, which is the train of reality bearing down on Memphis. To prepare for the train’s arrival, the Grizzlies are shopping west Tennessee legends Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. Gasol is a former Defensive Player of the Year who is now that vicious combination of aging, expensive, and increasingly unproductive. Conley is the best active player to never have been an All-Star if you don’t count players under the age of 23. But Conley too is aging and very expensive.

I wrote about the end of the Grizzlies’ hopes on Tuesday, and the fine folks at Grizzly Bear Blues have been on this beat for much longer. Woj reports that the Grizzlies won’t give up Gasol or Conley for just anything, which is smart. You need lotto tickets. Draft picks. Everything should be in service of getting draft picks, not useful veterans or that shaky young prospect. Draft picks. Trust the process that brought Jaren Jackson Jr. to the banks of the MIssissippi.

Whether that’s possible remains to be seen. Conley is much more attractive a target for other teams despite the expense and length of the contract (two more full years). Whether Gasol is better than even an average starting center is a real question at this point, and he’s getting paid (through next season) like a superstar.

You wonder if players like Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green will be up for grabs, as well. I smell desperation in certain segments of the West and East playoff races. It’s time for the Grizz to take advantange.

Scores

Kings 105, Raptors 120

Blazers 114, Thunder 123

Clippers 98, Mavericks 106

Timberwolves 118, Suns 91

Schedule

All times Eastern. On League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Raptors at Pacers, 7

Cavaliers at Celtics, 7:30

Magic at Nets, 7:30

Clippers at Heat, 7:30

Rockets at Knicks, 7:30

Spurs at Sixers, 8, ESPN

Hawks at Bulls, 8

Hornets at Grizzlies, 8

Pistons at Pelicans, 8

Nuggets at Jazz, 10:30, ESPN

