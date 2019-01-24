This is James Harden’s most absurd box score yet

James Harden has had some incredible, ridiculous box scores this season as he has gone super saiyan for the Rockets. In my book, nothing beats Wednesday’s line in Houston’s narrow win at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

Harden put up 61 points, a new career high. He did it while taking 20 three-pointers and 25 free throws.

Think about that for a second. Twenty threes or 25 free throws are huge figures on their own. This performance was actually only the 10th time in NBA history someone had taken at least 20 three-pointers (Harden is the only player on that list twice). Getting 25 free throws is more common, but not that common: it’s happened under 100 times in NBA history. None of the players who have taken at least 25 free throws in a game ever had more than 14 threes attempted ... until Harden had 20.

All those free throws saved Harden and the Rockets, because he only hit five of the threes, the second lowest number for anyone who had ever taken 20 in a game. (Damon Stoudamire once went 5-21 from long-range.) That’s an interesting wrinkle to Harden’s style in the new age of threes: relying on the three leads to high variance, and relying on free throws provides a more predictable, consistent output. In this sense, Harden’s free throw addiction moderates his three-pointer habit when it comes to efficiency. It sure helps on nights when he goes 5-20 or 1-17 from long range.

Oh, by the way: Harden also had 15 rebounds and 5 steals on Wednesday. Incredible.

Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Scores

Raptors 106, Pacers 110

Cavaliers 103, Celtics 123

Magic 110, Nets 114

Clippers 111, Heat 99

Rockets 114, Knicks 110

Spurs 120, Sixers 122

Hawks 121, Bulls 101

Hornets 118, Grizzlies 107

Pistons 98, Pelicans 94

Nuggets 108, Jazz 114

Schedule

All times Eastern. On League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Warriors at Wizards, 8, TNT

Pelicans at Thunder, 8

Blazers at Suns, 9

Timberwolves at Lakers, 10:30, TNT

Links

Victor Oladipo suffered a serious knee injury in the Pacers’ win over the Raptors and was stretchered off the court. Everyone fears the worse. Let’s hope it looked worse than it was.

Zito Madu on Derrick Rose and fans’ toxic role in the sports redemption narrative.

Andrew Sharp on appreciating James Harden. Zach Kram on Harden’s mind-melting numbers.

Greatest Basketball Writer Of All Time Jackie MacMullan has the origin story for Jamal Murray.

This moment -- Blake Griffin spilling his guts on What’s Wrong With the Pistons on live TV, an oblivious Reggie Jackson starts videobombing and goofing -- is perfect Detroit Basketball.

On the Grizzlies’ endgame with Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. Here are nine potential trades involving the Memxiteers. Chris Herrington digs ultra-deep on all the Memphis speculation.

The city of Phoenix approved a huge chunk of money for arena renovations that should keep the Suns around through 2037, by which time Arizona might feel like the surface of the actual Sun.

DEVIN BOOKER WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

Matt Ellentuck on why the WNBA needs drama like Liz Cambage’s trade request.

Kevin Durant is relentless about giving back to the community.

This DeMarcus Cousins thing is going to work.

And finally: an excellent dance-off at a Sixers game.

Be excellent to each other.