NBA All-Star Saturday 2019 participants, an updated list

The 2019 NBA All-Star weekend is approaching, and if there’s one theme developing so far, it’s friendly rivalries.
The entire list of Saturday event participants has yet to be released, but it’s already been leaked that brothers Steph and Seth Curry will compete in the three-point shootout. (I guess their father, Dell, couldn’t make it.)
And in the skills competition, rookies Luka Doncic and Trae Young (who were traded for each other on draft night) will also participate.
This should be fun! And it definitely won’t cause Hawks or Mavericks fans to overreact about who their team drafted.
There will definitely be a new skills competition winner this year, as Spencer Dinwiddie will sit due to thumb surgery. We don’t yet know if Devin Booker, who won the three-point contest, will compete again. Donovan Mitchell, who won last year’s dunk contest, will not return.
Here’s who we do know will compete:
Skills Competition
Luka Doncic, Mavericks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania
De’Aaron Fox, Kings, per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes
Trae Young, Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski
Three-Point Contest
Seth Curry, Trail Blazers, per Wojnarowski
Steph Curry, Warriors, per Wojnarowski
Buddy Hield, Kings, per Charania
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers, per Haynes
Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks, per Charania
Slam Dunk Contest
Dennis Smith, Mavericks, per Charania
Miles Bridges, Hornets, per Haynes
This tracker will be updated.
