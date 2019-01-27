NBA All-Star Saturday 2019 participants, an updated list

The 2019 NBA All-Star weekend is approaching, and if there’s one theme developing so far, it’s friendly rivalries.

The entire list of Saturday event participants has yet to be released, but it’s already been leaked that brothers Steph and Seth Curry will compete in the three-point shootout. (I guess their father, Dell, couldn’t make it.)

And in the skills competition, rookies Luka Doncic and Trae Young (who were traded for each other on draft night) will also participate.

This should be fun! And it definitely won’t cause Hawks or Mavericks fans to overreact about who their team drafted.

There will definitely be a new skills competition winner this year, as Spencer Dinwiddie will sit due to thumb surgery. We don’t yet know if Devin Booker, who won the three-point contest, will compete again. Donovan Mitchell, who won last year’s dunk contest, will not return.

Here’s who we do know will compete:

Skills Competition

Luka Doncic, Mavericks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania

De’Aaron Fox, Kings, per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes

Trae Young, Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Three-Point Contest

Seth Curry, Trail Blazers, per Wojnarowski

Steph Curry, Warriors, per Wojnarowski

Buddy Hield, Kings, per Charania

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers, per Haynes

Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks, per Charania

Slam Dunk Contest

Dennis Smith, Mavericks, per Charania

Miles Bridges, Hornets, per Haynes

This tracker will be updated.