Andre Iguodala played the most perfect defense on Kyrie Irving, and it didn’t even matter. The Celtics guard danced around the three-point arc, then took the Warriors forward in several different directions on through-the-legs dribbles before laying the ball over his head for a bucket.

Kyrie walking bucket pic.twitter.com/nkkvJA4Ul4 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 27, 2019

It was vintage Irving magic. So good, in fact, that Iguodala himself wrote on Twitter how impressed he was by it, saying “That shit was cold!!”

That shit was cold!! — Danielson... (@andre) January 27, 2019

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden saw the move too, and said, “KYRIE has the best Handles I HAVE EVER SEEN!”

Irving’s earning the respect of some of his biggest rivals, one ridiculous behind-the-back at a time.