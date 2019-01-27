 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This Kyrie Irving play was so good that his defender, Andre Iguodala, had to give props

Even Iguodala had to admit that Kyrie’s dribble moves on him were incredible.

By Matt Ellentuck
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Iguodala played the most perfect defense on Kyrie Irving, and it didn’t even matter. The Celtics guard danced around the three-point arc, then took the Warriors forward in several different directions on through-the-legs dribbles before laying the ball over his head for a bucket.

It was vintage Irving magic. So good, in fact, that Iguodala himself wrote on Twitter how impressed he was by it, saying “That shit was cold!!”

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden saw the move too, and said, “KYRIE has the best Handles I HAVE EVER SEEN!”

Irving’s earning the respect of some of his biggest rivals, one ridiculous behind-the-back at a time.

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 10. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...