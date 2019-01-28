LeBron is probably going to get Luke Walton fired

Jackie MacMullan, the best English-language basketball writer ever, suggested on a recent podcast that LeBron James’ camp would prefer a coach who isn’t Luke Walton, and ESPN’s plugged-in Brian Windhorst agreed with the statement. That sounds like a kiss of death, despite Lakers franchisee Jeannie Buss’ vocal support for Walton.

But let’s remember that LeBron has not always gotten his way with coaching changes.

There is the example of Erik Spoelstra, like Walton a young, rising commodity who struggled to prove to LeBron early on that he could run a team that could win titles. The biggest difference between Spoelstra and Walton, though, is that Spo was the Heat front office’s guy. He was Pat Riley’s chosen successor. Riley refused to fire Spo when LeBron’s camp made these sorts of noises because Riley believed in Spo.

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka run the Lakers’ front office, and Buss has a made a point to point out they have basketball autonomy. Magic and Pelinka didn’t hire Walton. In fact, Magic has been a bit sour toward Walton this season.

When faced with pressure from LeBron’s camp, Spo had Riley backing him up. It saved his job. Walton has Buss’ support, but will that be enough when Magic and Pelinka decide they want their own coach? Probably not.

So, in the end, LeBron is probably going to be deemed responsible for Walton being replaced, like he was for David Blatt. But Magic and Pelinka are in control here. It’s a matter of how sold they are on Walton, and how swayed they are by LeBron’s camp.

Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Scores

Cavaliers 104, Bulls 101

Kings 108, Clippers 122

Bucks 112, Thunder 118

Magic 98, Rockets 103

Raptors 123, Mavericks 120

Jazz 125, Timberwolves 111

Wizards 119, Spurs 132

Heat 106, Knicks 97

Suns 102, Lakers 116

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Knicks at Hornets, 7

Warriors at Pacers, 7, NBA TV

Nets at Celtics, 7:30

Nuggets at Grizzlies, 8

Hawks at Clippers, 10:30, NBA TV

Links

Paul Flannery on the Celtics’ habit of playing the Warriors as tough as anyone and whether Boston can get it together to fight Golden State in the NBA Finals.

Carmelo Anthony visited Dwyane Wade’s farewell tour stop at Madison Square Garden. When shown on the big screen after a tiny little tribute video, Melo got a huge ovation from Knicks fans. HMMM. Melo also leads the way in the category of Weird Player Votes for All-Star Starter.

James Harden’s 30-points streak has reached 23 games as Chris Paul returned and the Rockets closed out an unnecessarily close game vs. the Magic on Sunday. Meanwhile, here’s an argument that Andre Iguodala is the best Harden defender in the league. And here’s Alex Rubenstein with 33 mind-blowing Harden stats.

A tracker for who is confirmed for the All-Star Saturday events. Curry Brothers Shootout!

The NBA saved the All-Star Game by reducing fans’ voting power.

Eric Bledsoe is having a helluva season, and the loss to the Celtics last spring weighs on him heavily.

A different kind of analysis of Harden’s transcendent stepback.

What if Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith aren’t the chemistry problem ... but Wesley Matthews and Harrison Barnes are?

Huh, Kevin Durant is planning to make a special trip to Oklahoma City for Nick Collison’s jersey retirement ceremony. That’s both really cool and really big risk for spoiling the event.

It’s time to start Marvin Bagley.

NBA scouts debate the value of various Laker youths.

Thon Maker wants out.

In appreciation of Milwaukee’s Jon Horst.

That’s all. Be excellent to each other.