Anthony Davis has told the Pelicans he wants to be traded

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans he will not sign an extension this summer and would like to be traded, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pelicans’ superstar was eligible to sign a $240 million extension in July 2019, but New Orleans’ continued struggles have apparently ruled that out.

Wojnarowski has on-the-record quotes from Davis’ agent Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James. LeBron’s Lakers are expected to be one of the most aggressive suitors for Davis both in trade talks and in free agency.

Davis is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in July 2020. That gives whatever team is able to trade for him at least a year to convince him to re-sign, assuming the Pelicans pull the trigger on a deal this season or this summer.

Davis is suffering from a broken finger, but could be back in action this week. The Pelicans are currently 22-28 and six games out of the playoffs.