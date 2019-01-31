NBA players can’t stop laughing at Enes Kanter kissing the floor and then air-balling

A week ago, Enes Kanter was demoted in the Knicks rotation as head coach David Fizdale wanted to focus on growing the team’s younger talent. Kanter, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, isn’t part of the long-term plan, much to his chagrin.

But Kanter is a Knicks fan favorite, and trailing double-digits to the Mavericks, Madison Square Garden chanted his name on Wednesday night. It’d been four full games since Kanter touched the floor, so he did what any reasonable person would, and dropped to the ground to kiss Madison Square Garden.

That’s funny, right!

That’s nothing compared to his encore, where he air-balled a mid-range two-point shot on his very first attempt from the field.

Enes Kanter finally gets into game for the Knicks. Kisses the floor, immediately airballs. pic.twitter.com/wpvb3Y9dWj — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 31, 2019

“I was definitely nervous,’’ said Kanter, according to the New York Post. “I airballed that first shot. I was like, ‘Man I got to get into game shape.’”

Oh, Enes.

Isaiah Thomas and Kyle Kuzma couldn’t hold it together online.

Haha this dude has to get into acting. He’s hilarious https://t.co/bew3ncDqzB — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 31, 2019

Cmon top 5 funny https://t.co/jeEb7Nkqku — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 31, 2019

This moment was too perfect.