Here are the NBA All-Star reserves

The 2019 NBA All-Star reserves are out, with 14 players completing the rosters that will compete in the All-Star Game on Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

Both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference each added seven reserves, headlined by Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin. But the All-Star Game itself will meld the two conferences, with two teams drafted by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The draft will take place on Feb. 7 (televised by TNT), with the starting 10 players getting distributed first, followed by the reserves.

NBA All-Star reserves

Eastern Conference

Blake Griffin

Griffin is playing the best basketball of his life. The Pistons aren’t very good, but he’s been amazing for them this season.

Nikola Vucevic

Coaches and players have admitted Vooch should have been an All-Star in previous seasons. The Magic big man finally gets the nod after yet another standout year.

Bradley Beal

Beal’s wings have spread with John Wall out for the season. The Wizards haven’t been impressive, but Beal continues his growth into a star guard.

Ben Simmons

No jump shot? No problem. Simmons continues to find ways to leave his impact on the game, and his team has just as good a chance as anyone’s to come out of the East.

Kyle Lowry

Did you know Kyle Lowry is averaging a (by far) career-high of 9.4 assists per game this season? Facilitating Lowry might be the best Lowry.

Khris Middleton

Middleton has been the second-man in command in MIlwaukee behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has lined himself up for a massive pay raise this summer.

Victor Oladipo

Oladipo ruptured his quad and won’t be able to play in the game, but he is 100 percent as deserving of an All-Star nod as anyone else, even if he’s there on crutches.

Western Conference

Anthony Davis

Davis suffered a finger injury and may not play in the All-Star Game. He may not even be a New Orleans Pelican beyond next week. Doesn’t matter. He’s still the best big man in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets are toe-to-toe with the Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference, and their humongous, but versatile big man is the main reason why.

Damian Lillard

Lillard is almost a lock for the All-Star Game every year. He gives Portland big moments time in and time out.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns gets his second nod as an NBA All-Star, even though his Wolves are well outside the playoff race. He is a bright spot on a dull Min

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook hasn’t had the best go at shooting the ball this season, but HE IS STILL AVERAGING A TRIPLE DOUBLE. This is three years in a row now. Poor shooting or not, Westbrook is playing out of his mind.

LaMarcus Aldridge

Aldridge had his first career 50-game on a night he was guarded primarily by Steven Adams. He dominated the Thunder like he’s dominated many teams this season.

Klay Thompson

Thompson scored 43 points on four dribbles. He shot 10-of-11 from three on the same night. Lord have mercy.