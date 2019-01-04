James Harden shut down the Warriors in OT with a circus, game-winning 3

James Harden is an assassin. A cold-blooded killer. A reigning NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year award winner who refuses to end his campaign to repeat as MVP this season. Harden’s latest feat capped off a spectacular Rockets comeback victory over the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

After dragging Houston from 20 points down into overtime, then trailing by two in the final seconds of the game, Harden hit Klay Thompson with a vicious crossover, then rose up over Draymond Green to hit a heavily contested three with just one second left in OT. The shot sealed the deal.

Houston 135, Golden State 134.

The shot gave Harden 44 points on the night, to go with 15 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his ninth straight 35-point game, the longest such streak since LeBron James went on a tear in March to April of 2006. It was also his fifth straight 40-point game, joining Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in the last 50 seasons to have four straight 40-point games.