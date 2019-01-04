Victor Oladipo banks in winning 3 in final second to stun Bulls in OT

Victor Oladipo called game. Or maybe he called glass. In reality, he probably called nothing at all. But he can call himself a winner after he sank a deep three with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime of Indiana’s 119-116 win over Chicago on Friday night.

The shot was almost nullified after Zach LaVine made a wild turnaround fading corner three at the buzzer, only for that shot to be waved off after officials reviewed the play and determined the ball was still in his hands when time expired.

If only this LaVine shot counted... pic.twitter.com/BQabcdwmWF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2019

The final moments of overtime were just as wild as the final moments of the fourth quarter. After all, it was LaVine who sent the game into OT after he buried a deep, deep triple over Oladipo with the clock winding down in regulation.

Kris Dunn even caught a poster dunk over Myles Turner in their wild period of extra basketball.

MY OH MY. @KrisDunn3 gets all up in there against the Pacers pic.twitter.com/OZGuGEAWuA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2019

Oladipo finished with 36 points on 50-percent shooting, and LaVine poured in 31 of his own. The Bulls are destined for the lottery while the Pacers sit third in the Eastern Conference. This was the matchup nobody knew they needed.