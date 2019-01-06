Oh no. Giannnis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3s

Here is Giannis Antetokounmpo, known non-shooter, hitting a three-point shot against the Raptors on Saturday.

Here is Antetokounmpo — again, known non-shooter — hitting another three-point shot against the Raptors the same night.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with 43 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. He became the second player in Bucks history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and just the fourth player this season after Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Paul George to register a 40-point, 15-rebound game. Antetokounmpo is very good at basketball. This we’ve known before it became true.

But the biggest knock on his game has been his lack of a three-point shot. The three is powerful in today’s NBA. It spaces the floor. It’s worth more than any other shot. Entire offenses and defenses are predicated upon making and stopping this shot.

Antetokounmpo has never been a shooter. It’s been the weakest part of his game. But on Saturday, he shot 3-of-5 from downtown. He’s finally letting the three fly. It’s a welcome sight for Bucks fans, and the scariest possible sight for any other living organism in the basketball world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is growing more confident in his shot

This was only the sixth time in his career and the first time this season that Antetokounmpo made three or more three-pointers in a game. The Greek Freak was only shooting 15 percent on threes this season entering Saturday night, the worst percentage among qualifying players to attempt at least two per game.

But games like his three-point barrage against the Raptors mean the world.

That’s because just the mere threat of him potentially making a three-pointer completely changes the way defenses have to game plan for him. When you look at Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, opposing defenses show him zero attention from beyond 18 feet. He hasn’t attempted a three all season. Last year, he attempted 11 in 82 games.

But Antetokounmpo has taken 85 threes this year. He’s on pace to take 183, which would be the most threes he’s attempted in a season. When he entered the league, Antetokounmpo did not have a mid range jump shot at all. Last season, he shot 32.1 percent on shots from 15 to 19 feet. This season, he’s shooting 43.2 percent from the same distance. Player development. It’s a real thing.

Antetokounmpo has developed faster than anyone could have expected, and his three-point shot is the missing link before he reaches his final form. He made 3-of-5 triples against the Raptors, albeit in a losing effort on Saturday night.

It’s only a matter of time before he starts making these shots on a consistent basis. This is one of the most unique players in the history of the game, working on his weakness until it becomes a strong suit.

The NBA should be worried. Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting threes.