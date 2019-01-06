The Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau, so why now?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach Tom Thibodeau midway through a tumultuous season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports former Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is a serious candidate for Thibodeau’s replacement.

The firing comes after Timberwolves’ 106-88 win over the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, but is the cap on what has been a disappointing first half of then season in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves exited last season on a high note, after trading for Jimmy Butler, a star who ended a decade-long playoff drought in the Twin Cities. But Butler grew frustrated with the direction of the franchise and with a purported lack of a will to win from his younger teammates. He eventually forced the Wolves to trade him, and they did so, receiving Robert Covington and Dario Saric from the 76ers in exchange.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have become the de facto leaders in Minnesota in the aftermath of the Butler trade, but the Wolves do not appear poised to repeat as playoff contenders in the toughened western conference.

More to come on this developing story.