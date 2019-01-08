Steph Curry’s double stepback political statement, explained

It’s been a few days now, but I can’t stop thinking about Stephen Curry trying to get away with the James Harden double stepback.

Except he wasn’t trying to get away with it. My position is that Steph wanted to be called for a travel so that he and Steve Kerr could make a point to officials and likely the league office via a video submission -- and perhaps the broader basketball community through virality of the clip -- about the officials’ loose whistle with Harden.

Unfortunately, the Warriors broadcast team is far too strident by claiming that Curry mimicked “every” Harden three -- there’s just one notorious, uncalled double stepback in the record. Most Harden stepbacks are as legal as most of Curry’s with a gather and step. The legendary double stepback is what Curry mimicked here, and the point he made was that the travel went uncalled on Harden.

Anyway, this was premeditated and now we’ll see if Harden ever gets away with a double stepback again. At least one player has pulled it off without a whistle since Harden debuted it in mid-December: Kyrie Irving used a double stepback without penalty without Harden guarding him two weeks ago. Curry had no such luck, but I think that was the point. Curry and Kerr are too smart to not get credit for blowing the whistle on the lack of a whistle here.

While we’re here, Harden’s ankle-imploding move on Jamal Murray Monday night was beautiful, but I’ll take Curry’s ennui-ridden death flinch at Justin Jackson from this weekend every day. The mere threat of him moving sent a dude to his arse!

How lucky are we to watch these two guys right now? Other Western Conference teams don’t answer that.

Scores

Spurs 119, Pistons 107

Nets 95, Celtics 116

Nuggets 113, Rockets 125

Jazz 102, Bucks 114

Grizzlies 95, Pelicans 114

Lakers 107, Mavericks 97

Knicks 101, Blazers 111

Magic 95, Kings 111

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Pacers at Cavaliers, 7

Wizards at Sixers, 7

Nuggets at Heat, 7:30

Hawks at Raptors, 7:30

Timberwolves at Thunder, 8, NBA TV

Kings at Suns, 9

Knicks at Warriors, 10:30, NBA TV

Hornets at Clippers, 10:30

Links

I ranked the top five reasons Tom Thibodeau was fired. Jimmy Butler only appears on the list twice. Dan Devine wrote about the end of the coach-GM era.

New Wolves coach Ryan Saunders is younger than 42 active NBA players, including three players on Minnesota’s roster (Taj Gibson, Luol Deng, and Anthony Tolliver).

FREE MAORI DAVENPORT.

Fred Hoiberg plans to coach again, not join a front office.

Explaining the feud between Enes Kanter and Hedo Turkoglu.

I’m glad LeBron James went to bat for Octavia Spencer to get a project made, but it’s pretty sideways that LeBron has to go to bat for Octavia freaking Spencer.

A report card for the Raptors at the midway point.

If the Pelicans want to keep Anthony Davis, they need to get healthy like now.

How do the Celtics have a top-10 offense without scoring in the paint or at the line?

Michael Carter-Williams’ NBA career literally peaked in his first game. That’s impressive. Best wishes to the dude.

Here’s Howard Megdal’s first 2019 WNBA Draft big board.

Be excellent to each other.