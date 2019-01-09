Timberwolves fans couldn’t have asked for a better debut from interim head coach Ryan Saunders, son of the late Minnesota coaching legend, Flip. Just days after the franchise cut short the non-stop Tom Thibodeau dramedy, the Timberwolves became likable again in a 119-117 gutsy road win over their Western Conference rival Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thanks to the after-taste of a weeks-long feud between the front office and former star Jimmy Butler, the Wolves were no fun. But Saunders, who earned the acclaim of the Wolves’ conglomerate even as the NBA’s youngest coach at 32 years old, gives the team a chance to redeem itself.

Saunders’ debut was special in more ways than just the mere victory, which came without defensive anchor Robert Covington and backup point guard Derrick Rose. It was the best 48 minutes the Timberwolves had all year, and it featured a 40-point Andrew Wiggins performance on ace wing stopper Paul George. Fans absolutely loved it, as did the players themselves.

For Flip.



Ryan Saunders earns his first @NBA win in dramatic fashion.



A @BudweiserUSA Legendary Moment. pic.twitter.com/rQrJQXfFdt — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2019

The Wolves’ postgame shower for Saunders brought rare January positivity

January isn’t a forgiving time for NBA teams. Players are starting to wear down with injuries, and teams once hopeful for the postseason recognize reality.

Given that, this locker room eruption for Saunders after he was handed the game ball was heartwarming.

Saunders paid tribute to his father on the first play of the game

Ryan used his dad’s favorite play, dubbed “5-52 twist,” to start his head coaching debut. The “5,” according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, stands for the center position, and was originally drawn for Kevin Garnett. Garnett would “twist” off baseline screens to catch the ball on the wing and either make a move himself or drive and kick the ball out.

The play was such a staple in the Flip Saunders-Garnett dynamic that when the pair reunited in 2015, they started Garnett’s first game back by running it.

Ryan’s iteration was called for Karl-Anthony Towns, who eventually passed it out to Wiggins for a step-back two.

Wolves first play under Ryan Saunders was a Flip favorite, 5-52 Twist (per @JonKrawczynski) pic.twitter.com/Nm8OaHSryV — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 9, 2019

Wiggins’ big night is a big deal, too

Wiggins has eclipsed the 40-point mark six other times in his life, but this time was so much different than the others. His 40 points came on an efficient 11-of-24 shooting, with two rare supplementary stats. He grabbed 10 rebounds (three offensive) for a double-double, and generated a whopping 18 free throws, making 16.

Wiggins is often criticized for his lack of an all-around game — for his career, he only averages four rebounds and two assists — but maybe that is changing for the better. His 10-rebound night was four better than his next-best on the season, and the 18 free throws in a game is the third-most of his career. An aggressive Wiggins is the best Wiggins, and maybe this is just a preview of what Ryan Saunders and Wiggins can accomplish.

It was just one night and one win, but Wolves fans can finally relish in a feel-good moment that may actually continue past this moment in time.