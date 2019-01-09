The 12 NBA players we want to see on Twitter’s new ISO-CAM

Twitter is going to live stream the second half of 20 TNT games this NBA season from the viewpoint of a single player, the league announced on Wednesday. Fans will vote on Twitter to see who that player will be.

The first stream is set for the All-Star Game on Feb. 17, and the remaining 19 games will include at least one from the playoffs. The list will be announced later, along with commentators for the isolation camera angle.

This has potential to be hilarious. It’s unclear whether players will be mic’d up or what the “ISO-CAM” angle will look like, but we might get to see a whole lot of swearing and beef up close. Who knows what the regular camera angles don’t catch from Draymond Green?

It also has potential to show just how talented these pros are. How terrifying is it to guard Kyrie Irving one-on-one, for example? We’ll get to see it close up.

Here’s who we want to see picked most:

The greatest on-court trash-talker in the NBA right now has called his MVP teammate Kevin Durant “a b***h” before, so imagine what else he says to actual opponents?

Second only to Draymond, Pat Beverley is a disaster waiting to be live-mic’d, and that’s what the fans want.

There really are an endless number of trash-talkers in this league.

Marcus Smart and JR Smith trying to fight after Smith grapples with Aron Baynes. pic.twitter.com/Tkr1yQaOC5 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 6, 2018

Hailed as one of the NBA’s dirtiest players. What is CP3 getting away with that we don’t see?

Chris Paul & Rajon Rondo Fight pic.twitter.com/21Lnyif18E — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) October 21, 2018

Show us the travels and the flops!

A cult hero who’s a regular on Shaqtin a Fool. JaVale was BORN for this.

JAVALE MCGEE CEMENTING HIS PLACE IN THE SHAQTIN HALL OF FAME pic.twitter.com/IA2HIuAsKG — David Rouben (@david_rouben) June 1, 2018

In case he laughs.

2) The Kawhi Leonard laugh. pic.twitter.com/gmwCxiyF6X — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) December 31, 2018

Do you think he recites conspiracy dribbles off the bounce?

For when he disciplines his kid teammates.

That Kiwi accent is a must-listen, and I’m curious to know if his hair stays in place.

Steven Adams vocab + accent combo is always hilarious. Calls KD and Russ "high-caliber" pic.twitter.com/GrTWla3A3u — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2016

Australian accent, AND a trash talker. It’s a no-brainer, people.

If Joe Ingles did this to me, we gotta fight pic.twitter.com/SmJuONu5aK — MeanMug Sports (@MeanMugSports) March 8, 2018

12. Each team’s biggest scrub

They have nothing to lose really, so watching what they do for all 24 minutes would be a treat. Bathroom breaks? Food breaks? Someone has to send some texts in. (Sadly, the camera will not follow a player to the bench, according to Recode.)

Here’s who some of our Twitter followers suggested:

Russ. No doubt. https://t.co/fiLgnjcO9z — Ballot or the Bullet (@JJones816) January 9, 2019

Larry Bird The trash talking would be amazing. And he could back it up too. — Shareen (@WearBlue1) January 9, 2019

Metta World Peace https://t.co/asfEni8CuB — Matt Zelinsky (@MattZelinsky) January 9, 2019

Marcus Smart vs the Brooklyn Nets. https://t.co/l3lnF2qgYR — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 9, 2019

Joe Ingles. THE WORLD DESERVES THIS. https://t.co/f8MIZFxBAf — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) January 9, 2019

I'll take it back a few years and go with Kevin Garnett https://t.co/P6DQoBC2pM — Jelani Irby (@irbinatorinc) January 9, 2019

Any "last guy on the bench" player on any team. — Russ Oates (@ROates33) January 9, 2019

Show us some fresh new stuff, Twitter Cam. Make the world’s biggest sports drama take its next big step.