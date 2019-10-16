Can someone hit Carsen Edwards with a fire extinguisher, please?

In these fraught times, a little joy goes a long way. Carsen Edwards back a lot of joy into a small package -- both in stature and game time -- Tuesday night, and it’s well worth celebrating.

Edwards, a rookie out of Purdue for the Celtics, hit eight threes in just over five minutes of game time in the third quarter -- that’s 24 points in 5 minutes and 10 seconds. He finished the game with 30. Several of those shots he hit in the third were Curryesque pull-ups from deep. You should really watch them all.

Preseason doesn’t have tons of value for analysts or fans because of the competitive level and heavy presence of fringe talent. But every once in a while something magical like this happens, something that will stick with a lot of people. Edwards was a second round pick and didn’t figure to be a big part of the Celtics’ rotation this season. Brad Stevens and the crew will be thinking twice before assigning him to Maine, though. You can’t fake shooting like that.

Sign up for the newsletter Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Schedule

Seven games on Wednesday as preseason winds down, including an ESPN doubleheader.

Hawks at Knicks, 8 ET, ESPN

Warriors at Lakers, 10:30 ET, ESPN

The regular season begins in six days.

Kevin Durant Is Very Online

In which Kevin Durant gets into a long Twitter debate with friend of the newsletter Matt Moore over analytics, graphs, math, and mid-range jumpers.

Durant’s most potent point in there is that he -- and many people -- don’t want to look at a graph when talking about basketball. Lots of people tweet to win arguments or prove they know what they are talking about. Lots of people just want to chop it up about the sport they love. There’s definitely a disconnect when members of the first camp start crossing streams with the second camp, and vice versa.

And this is why we don’t talk about Allen Iverson on the internet if we can help it.

Links

Legendary Ohioan Dylan Scott at Vox.com on why everyone is so mad at LeBron.

Dave McMenamin’ accounting of the Lakers’ time in China is well worth a read, especially for the nugget that Team USA warned its players off saying anything about China last month when they were in the country for the World Cup.

Michael Pina declares that the Mavericks are already good enough to be in the playoffs.

Chris Herring on Zion Williamson’s historic preseason numbers.

Big piece by Rob Mahoney on the reunion and relationship of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The Kings have offered Bogdan Bogdanovic the biggest extension they are allowed to offer. It doesn’t seem like it’s enough.

Smart story idea with great execution from Candace Buckner on how all the new members of the Wizards organization found homes in the D.C. area this summer.

A variety of players talk about their first NBA basket.

The sports movies you should watch as soon as Disney+ is available.

Bryan Curtis on L.A. becoming the media capital of the NBA.

Can Kyle Kuzma be the wing the Lakers need?

Be excellent to each other.