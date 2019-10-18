What will be the story of this NBA season?

Our NBA preview is out. Here’s what you can find in it.

Michael Pina digs into the new reality of the NBA player movement and self-determination, which has resulted in the end of long-term planning.

Mike Prada offers up 100 questions, the answers to which will determine how the NBA season plays out.

Six of our brilliant writers and producers have 12 storylines to follow this season. (We will be following them.)

Our team sites preview their teams in excellent detail.

And I wrote about the state of power in the NBA through the prism of four key battles: glamour markets vs. small markets, players vs. franchises, LeBron vs. the next generation and the Warriors vs. everyone.

Lindsay Mound’s illustrations are phenomenal! Big shots to Ricky O’Donnell for the organization and editing effort. The season is coming! The season is coming!

Sign up for the newsletter Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Schedule

Preseason ends on Friday with six games, including a pair on national TV.

Pelicans at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Lakers at Warriors IV, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

The regular season begins in four days.

WHY-on?

Bad news for fans of awesome things: the Pelicans released an ominous statement about why Zion Williamson didn’t travel with the team for its preseason finale, as there is a knee injury of unknown severity. We should know more soon, but for the love of all that is holy New Orleans, PROTECT ZION!

Links

I wrote about Bradley Beal’s extension and the window it gives the Wizards to get better after John Wall gets well. Here’s Dan Devine on how superstar movement will slow down now.

Adam Silver says that Chinese officials asked him to fire Daryl Morey, and he refused. Something tells me it’s going to be a while before the NBA is invited back to China.

Kevin Arnovitz with a big piece on how the Clippers will unleash their prized duo.

The annual GM survey is out. Lots of interesting stuff in it. I woul like to take this opportunity, though, to point out that playoff seeding is the No. 1 rule change GMs support for the second straight year. Do it, NBA!

Kelly Dwyer’s Lakers preview.

Top prospect Makur Maker is following his brother’s footsteps by reclassifying for an earlier draft class.

The New York Liberty, owned by new Nets governor Joe Tsai, are moving to Brooklyn.

Ben Falk with a thorough discourse on the midrange debate that sparked back up this week.

Harry Lyles Jr. with a grand and deserved appreciation for LeBron’s unreal no-look to the corner.

Charlotte Wilder on Brett Brown surviving The Process and fighting for a title.

The biggest preseason overreaction for each team.

Love in the highest to Brittany and Harrison Barnes.

Be excellent to each other.