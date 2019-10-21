Every reason Victor Oladipo is Thingamajig on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer is back for Season 2 in what I believe is actually a fever dream but I keep experiencing it while I’m awake. If you haven’t seen the show yet, it’s a singing competition like American Idol or The Voice, except celebrities are singing while hiding behind the most ridiculous identities and costumes one could ever imagine. It feels like constant hallucination while you watch.

The show is “judged” by Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger who for better or for worse add to the strangest but best show on television.

Each week we’re given new clues to help us guess the contestant like a weird game of Guess Who. Then at the end of each episode, one contestant is voted off and that is when their true identity is revealed.

But I don’t need any more clues to tell you that I am 100 percent certain that Victor Oladipo is on the show, performing as Thingamajig. That’s a real sentence I just typed.

Here is my evidence: Oladipo is actually a great singer (he dropped an album last year) and you can tell it’s his voice just by listening. If that’s not enough I’ll give you the clues, why they match him, and an update on how he’s been performing.

Week 1: “Easy” by the Commodores

Clues we were given:

1. Magic - This is the team that drafted him

2. Pace - He currently plays for the Pacers

3. Sneakers - Well, he plays basketball

4. Star Wars and a cupcake with the No. 4 on it - So he was born on May 4th, you know the Star Wars day. It’s also his basketball number.

Performance Review:

His voice is so soulful and smooth and it really shocked the judges. They definitely know he’s an athlete and were pretty blown away by how well he could sing. Oladipo is so chill in real life and it really came through while pretending to be a green monster mascot. I think he’s going to win people over in that costume just like he does in real life. This show is bonkers.

Judges Guesses: Michael Strahan, Dennis Rodman

Week 2: “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

Oladipo singing Musgraves’ Rainbow while dressed as a Thingamajig? This is actually the best fever dream and I never want it to end. This song has such a wonderful meaning, the lyrics are emotional, he sounds fantastic, and now I’m emotional.

Clues we were given:

1. Says he felt like a feather: “Feathery” is Oladipo’s slogan and clothing line

2. He doesn’t run with the Bulls - This may be because the Bulls are division rivals

3. He still likes Magic - I hope this isn’t a sign he wants to go back to Orlando at this point

4. Said he had a rehab stint- Oladipo missed most of last year with a knee injury

Performance Review:

He made the crowd and the judges cry because he was so good. People had actual tears while watching Oladipo sing with monster hands and hipster glasses with two eyes that aren’t the same size. He’s clearly a favorite by the judges this season but I have a small fear that his performances are so low key, it could come back to haunt him against other contestants who are a bit more ... extravagant. Only time will tell.

Judges Guesses: LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan

This show is completely ridiculous so please stay tuned for more as hopefully Oladipo has a long run as a singing green monster.