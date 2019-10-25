Alright Clippers, we get the point

Two days after making LeBron James look mortal and convincingly defeating the L.A. Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers went to San Francisco and made Stephen Curry look mortal, beating the Golden State Warriors by 19. Both wins came without Paul George, who was third in the NBA in MVP voting last season. To quote the great former Clipper DeAndre Jordan: “what the f--k.”

L.A. shot 62 percent from the floor, 56 percent from long range, an put up 141 in a regulation game despite 17 turnovers and just three offensive rebounds. Patrick Patterson had his best game in years (6-10 from three). Kawhi Leonard had nine assists! Landry Shamet, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac -- they all looked great. Two nights after putting on a defensive clinic, the Clips showed they can have the league’s best offense, too. And they certainly opened some eyes about the state of the Warriors, who have no depth behind the top four or five healthy players (a couple of which aren’t even really healthy).

The next contender to get a shot at L.A. is the Jazz next week. The Clippers’ schedule for the next month is actually pretty tough. I’m not convinced they’ll lose any games before Thanksgiving.

Scores

Hawks 117, Pistons 100

Bucks 117, Rockets 111

Clippers 141, Warriors 122

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Friday

Raptors at Celtics, 7

Wolves at Hornets, 7

Knicks at Nets, 7:30

Bulls at Grizzlies, 8

Mavericks at Pelicans, 8, ESPN

Wizards at Thunder, 8

Suns at Nuggets, 9

Blazers at Kings, 10

Jazz at Lakers, 10:30, ESPN

Saturday

Heat at Bucks, 5, NBA TV

Sixers at Pistons, 7

Magic at Hawks, 7:30

Celtics at Knicks, 7:30, NBA TV

Pacers at Cavaliers, 8

Raptors at Bulls, 8

Pelicans at Rockets, 8

Wizards at Spurs, 8:30

Kings at Jazz, 9

Clippers at Suns, 10, NBA TV

Sunday

Warriors at Thunder, 3:30

Nets at Grizzlies, 6

Blazers at Mavericks, 7

Heat at Wolves, 7

Hornets at Lakers, 9:30

Links

Brilliant new SB Nation video series unTITLEd looks at stars who never won the big one. First episode: Charles Barkley.

Trae Young’s All-Star campaign began in earnest: 38 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds in a convincing road win for the Hawks. He also hit a shot from the logo. Can we start tracking these?

The Bucks remain very good, beating the Rockets on the road. The Rockets played pretty well, and it’ll be interesting to see how they do against non-elite teams.

Deandre Ayton has been suspended 25 games for banned substances (PED masking agent in this case). Yikes! He’s appealing.

Markelle Fultz could be the greatest redemption story in NBA history.

Friend of the newsletter Benjy Sarlin talks to presidential candidate Andrew Yang about how what’s wrong with the New York Knicks is what’s wrong with America.

Wise words from Harry Lyles Jr.: enjoy Giannis Antetokounmpo as a Buck and worry less about his future. Meanwhile, Giannis says the Harvard researcher misquoted him in the first place.

Dan Devine on the Kyrie experience in Brooklyn.

Tacko Fall is so tall (“how tall is he?”) he entered the concussion protocol after bumping his head on a low ceiling.

Remembering Michael Jordan’s first game, a disappointment.

Charles Barkley tells Klay Thompson to his face on national TV that the Warriors won’t make the playoffs.

All hail P.J. Washington!

Another NBA person usually vocal on politics who isn’t saying anything about China: Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta.

I’m going to join the chorus singing the praises of this story on the 2010s destroying our sense of time.

Did Jonathan Tjarks just pitch a basketball reboot of FACE/OFF starring Steph Curry and James Harden? I’m in.

Charles Barkley said some more about American businesses in China and told the vice president to, and I quote, “shut the hell up.”

One week down. Hope you’re still enjoying the newsletter. Let me know if you have any recommendations. And, of course, be excellent to each other.