There’s no one more fun than Joel Embiid (John Collins don’t read this)

There’s a lot to love about Joel Embiid: his MVPish talent and production, his sense of humor, his dedication to Sam Hinkie and the remnants of The Process, his obvious love affair with the fans.

There’s also his knack for picking out an opponent and tormenting them. On Monday, it was John Collins’s turn in the JoJo blender.

The main event was Alex Len biting on an Embiid pump fake at the three-point line, which released JoJo to drive the lane. Collins, a good teammates, slid in on help defense but really got caught in no man’s land. Embiid jumped over and through him for a monster dunk.

And then, content not just to get a poster on every smartphone screen on the Atlantic seaboard, he gave Collins a Toinesque shimmy.

Joel Embiid slam and shimmy on John Collins (3 angles) pic.twitter.com/J6221VFYPC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 29, 2019

Some people are just born showmen. That’s Joel Embiid, always here to entertain us.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-0.

Scores

Pacers 94, Pistons 96

Bulls 98, Knicks 105

Sixers 105, Hawks 103

Magic 95, Raptors 104

Thunder 112, Rockets 116

Cavaliers 112, Bucks 129

Warriors 134, Pelicans 123

Blazers 110, Spurs 113

Jazz 96, Suns 95

Nuggets 101, Kings 94

Hornets 96, Clippers 111

Schedule

All times ET. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Hawks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Mavericks at Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Grizzlies at Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

