 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

The Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns fight is pretty funny, actually

New, 2 comments
By Michael Katz

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the biggest, best basketball players in the NBA. On Wednesday night, they got in a fight. It was pretty funny.

Here it is:

Are there high-res photos from our friends at Getty? You bet ...

Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers Getty Images
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Yeah, Ben Simmons had KAT in a choke hold.

And yeah ... it looks like KAT tapped. Yikes.

Embiid just laughed it off.

And then egged on the crowd when he got ejected.

So, a couple things. First off, here’s some of what led up to it:

But also, remember last year? Embiid got KAT on the court and then again on Instagram and then AGAIN in the comments.

This is the best thing to ever happen to Sixers Twitter.

Here’s what Embiid said after the game:

And he had more to say on IG, too.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...