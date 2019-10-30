The Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns fight is pretty funny, actually

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the biggest, best basketball players in the NBA. On Wednesday night, they got in a fight. It was pretty funny.
Here it is:
KAT and Embiid GOING AT IT.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019
Wow. pic.twitter.com/bXjAGiB5ul
Are there high-res photos from our friends at Getty? You bet ...
Yeah, Ben Simmons had KAT in a choke hold.
yes that is Ben Simmons and KAT pic.twitter.com/iFsQrLku1B— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 31, 2019
And yeah ... it looks like KAT tapped. Yikes.
Towns tapped. We have a new champion, King. We have a new champion. pic.twitter.com/Jn0MRwIfAt— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2019
Embiid just laughed it off.
Embiid was laughing at KAT after they got separated pic.twitter.com/SesNb0VBKF— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019
And then egged on the crowd when he got ejected.
Lmao at Joel Embiid’s reaction to getting ejected pic.twitter.com/vWTxAO5Ziq— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 31, 2019
So, a couple things. First off, here’s some of what led up to it:
best part is right before the fight embiid got KAT again and then doubled him and made him lose the ball pic.twitter.com/E35GQMG5Th— Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 31, 2019
But also, remember last year? Embiid got KAT on the court and then again on Instagram and then AGAIN in the comments.
Embiid cooked Towns on and off the court pic.twitter.com/W0l3fY4x8g— FOOTBALL IS TRASH (@IOnlySayFacts) December 14, 2017
This is the best thing to ever happen to Sixers Twitter.
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 31, 2019
I love this man so much. https://t.co/TVszmFrjG5— Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) October 31, 2019
Can’t think of anything I like watching as much as Mike Scott likes watching this fight replay. pic.twitter.com/0gBn1MLoEp— Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) October 31, 2019
Sixers are the villains of the league and omg we’re here— Sohil D (@oh_sohilarious) October 31, 2019
Here’s what Embiid said after the game:
Joel Embiid says at the end of the day it all just basketball, but with regard to the KAT scuffle: “That’s what I’m good at. I like to get in peoples mind.”— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 31, 2019
Also drops a Mike Scott homage: “First of all, I ain’t no bitch.”
Embiid loved the fan appreciation for him as he left the game tonight. “I was built for this city and they were built for me... you gotta be a Broad Street bully.”— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 31, 2019
And he had more to say on IG, too.
i... i...??? pic.twitter.com/9bnDXqqNHA— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) October 31, 2019
