The Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns fight is pretty funny, actually

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the biggest, best basketball players in the NBA. On Wednesday night, they got in a fight. It was pretty funny.

Here it is:

KAT and Embiid GOING AT IT.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/bXjAGiB5ul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

Are there high-res photos from our friends at Getty? You bet ...

Yeah, Ben Simmons had KAT in a choke hold.

yes that is Ben Simmons and KAT pic.twitter.com/iFsQrLku1B — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 31, 2019

And yeah ... it looks like KAT tapped. Yikes.

Towns tapped. We have a new champion, King. We have a new champion. pic.twitter.com/Jn0MRwIfAt — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2019

Embiid just laughed it off.

Embiid was laughing at KAT after they got separated pic.twitter.com/SesNb0VBKF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

And then egged on the crowd when he got ejected.

Lmao at Joel Embiid’s reaction to getting ejected pic.twitter.com/vWTxAO5Ziq — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 31, 2019

So, a couple things. First off, here’s some of what led up to it:

best part is right before the fight embiid got KAT again and then doubled him and made him lose the ball pic.twitter.com/E35GQMG5Th — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 31, 2019

But also, remember last year? Embiid got KAT on the court and then again on Instagram and then AGAIN in the comments.

Embiid cooked Towns on and off the court pic.twitter.com/W0l3fY4x8g — FOOTBALL IS TRASH (@IOnlySayFacts) December 14, 2017

This is the best thing to ever happen to Sixers Twitter.

— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 31, 2019

I love this man so much. https://t.co/TVszmFrjG5 — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) October 31, 2019

Can’t think of anything I like watching as much as Mike Scott likes watching this fight replay. pic.twitter.com/0gBn1MLoEp — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) October 31, 2019

Sixers are the villains of the league and omg we’re here — Sohil D (@oh_sohilarious) October 31, 2019

Here’s what Embiid said after the game:

Joel Embiid says at the end of the day it all just basketball, but with regard to the KAT scuffle: “That’s what I’m good at. I like to get in peoples mind.”



Also drops a Mike Scott homage: “First of all, I ain’t no bitch.” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 31, 2019

Embiid loved the fan appreciation for him as he left the game tonight. “I was built for this city and they were built for me... you gotta be a Broad Street bully.” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 31, 2019

And he had more to say on IG, too.