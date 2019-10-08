The NBA’s fallout with China, explained

A tweet by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting protestors in Hong Kong is setting off a chain reaction of fallout between the NBA and China. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets set to play two games in Shanghai and Shenzhen this week, China-based media and businesses are pulling their support from the league.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has already issued two statements clarifying the league’s position on Morey’s tweet. Despite the tweet being almost immediately deleted, Silver stated he “regrets” upsetting people in China but wouldn’t limit free speech for league employees.

The response has not appeased business leaders and the state-run broadcast networks previously set to air the games. What originally started as a backlash focused on the Rockets now threatens to derail the NBA’s strong relationship in China.

While both Nets vs. Lakers games in China remain on the schedule, there is fear the games could be canceled, according to USA Today. This remains an evolving situation.

Here’s a running list of the fallout that has come from Morey’s tweet:

China has suspended preseason NBA broadcasts in the country

Chinese state-run broadcast network CCTV has pulled broadcasts of both Nets vs. Lakers games this week. CCTV issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

“We’ve noticed NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s response to the inappropriate remarks by Houston Rockets GM Morey. We are strongly unsatisfied and opposed to Adam Silver’s claim of supporting Morey’s rights of having freedom of speech,” sports channel CCTV5 said Tuesday on its social media page. “We think any remarks that challenge national sovereignty and social stability are outside the category of freedom of speech.”

The network also stated it would “investigate all cooperation and exchanges with the NBA.”

The league currently has a a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Chinese media company Tencent.

Tickets for Thursday’s Nets-Lakers game have been unavailable online

The Nets and Lakers are set to play in Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday. Per the Wall Street Journal, “tickets from the designated online agent for Thursday’s Shanghai game became unavailable.”

Community events are being canceled

The NBA and the Nets were scheduled to dedicate a new Learn and Play Center at a primary school here in Shanghai this afternoon as part of the league’s NBA Cares program - but the event has been canceled by the Education Bureau. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 8, 2019

Chinese celebrities are boycotting the NBA China games

Chinese actors, musicians, and other celebrities are pulling out of their involvement in the NBA China games according to USA Today, though the publication doesn’t name names.

The Chinese Basketball Association will no longer cooperate with the Rockets

Chinese Basketball Association announced that they will cut off all cooperation with Houston Rockets. Rockets former superstar Yao Ming is the president of CBA. pic.twitter.com/FDviYAQDV3 — Yu Fu (@YuFuTroy) October 6, 2019

Brands are halting their relationships with the NBA

SPDB, a Rockets sponsor from China, announced that they will stop all marketing and promotion activities related to Rockets. pic.twitter.com/Lr7b4qvJA6 — Yu Fu (@YuFuTroy) October 6, 2019

Vivo, a Chinese phone company that sponsored the NBA China games, is suspending all cooperation with the league, expressing “strong dissatisfaction and condemnation” against the NBA’s statement on Morey’s tweet, per the Wall Street Journal.

Tencent is blacklisting the Rockets

Tencent, a streaming service with a billion-dollar deal to bring NBA games to people in China, announced it would “suspend all reports/streaming” of Rockets games. The company is now allowing fans to “switch home teams” for those who bought a single-team pass to watch the Rockets.

Rockets gear is disappearing

The NBA store in Beijing has replaced Rockets gear with apparel from other teams, according to the Wall Street Journal. Online retailers have also reportedly pulled the team’s merchandise.