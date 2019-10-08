Ben Simmons hit his first NBA 3 and the 76ers celebrated like they won a championship

Ben Simmons has finally done it. In his 172nd NBA game, the Philadelphia 76ers star has hit a three-pointer.

Simmons dropped in a corner three against the Knicks over big man Mitchell Robinson. The call from the broadcast team is even better than the shot:

We originally published this post after Simmons made a three in the preseason.

Oct. 8, 2019 is a day that will go down in infamy. After two full seasons in the NBA, Ben Simmons has finally hit his first three-pointer as a pro ... in a preseason game .... against Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. Yes, we’re still counting it.

Simmons pulled up for three at the end of the first half and got nothing but net.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/A2He5Ed75S — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 9, 2019

The last time Simmons made a three-pointer in a game? Way back on Nov. 30, 2015 when he was in college playing for LSU in a game against College of Charleston. It was the only three of Simmons’ brief NCAA career, and he hasn’t hit one in the pros through 160 regular season games and 22 playoff contests.

Combining the regular season and postseason, Simmons is 0-for-18 as a pro on threes.

Philadelphia’s bench was jacked up by Simmons’ three, which was genuinely great to see. The cruel people of the internet also had some fun with it:

Put Ben Simmons's first three in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/XMdfIljLsT — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 9, 2019

Jokes aside, good for Simmons. We saw video of him hitting jump shots all summer in private runs that were mostly met with skepticism. He still has a long, long way to go before opposing defenses will respect his deep ball, but at least he saw one go into the basket while wearing a 76ers uniform. It’s nice to see someone rewarded for their work (though most NBA fans will tell you he should be working harder on his jumper).

By the way, around the same time Simmons hit his three, Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder also hit the first three-pointer of his NBA career:

WHAT IS GOING ON?!



Steven Adams pulled up from 3 pic.twitter.com/XCarwHDAyN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 9, 2019

Miracles really do happen.