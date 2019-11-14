The beef between Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will never die

Players can switch teams, win MVPs, get contracts, swap teammates, yet still maintain beef if that beef is true enough.

Once upon a time, Patrick Beverley was a teammate of James Harden on the Houston Rockets, and Russell Westbrook was a star of the rival Oklahoma City Thunder. SB Nation’s show BEEF HISTORY walks you through why and how the pair fought.

Now Westbrook is a Harden co-star in Houston and Beverley is a Clipper. BUT THE BEEF LIVES. The teams met Wednesday with Harden lighting up L.A. Would you expect Mr. Westbrook to note that fact after the game? Well, of course. And with a devastating (and untrue) quote.

“Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

Feuds come and feuds go. Beef is eternal.

Speaking of beef, hilariously we may have a beef between Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers after the latter tried (successfully) to get the former T’d up while the coach was on a rant late in the Clippers’ loss. Austin then taunted Doc after he got ejected. Beautiful.

Speaking of the Rockets, here’s Michael Pina on how Houston and Westbrook are growing together.

Scores

Grizzlies 119, Hornets 117

Sixers 97, Magic 112

Wizards 133, Celtics 140

Clippers 93, Rockets 102

Spurs 114, Wolves 129

Warriors 94, Lakers 120

Raptors 114, Blazers 106

Schedule

All times ET. Games are on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Heat at Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Mavericks at Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT

Bulls at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Clippers at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Hawks at Suns, 9 p.m.

Nets at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Links

Mike Prada breaks down how Pascal Siakam’s weird game is translating as a superstar.

Ja Morant game-winner in his first pro game back in his native Carolinas.

I wrote about Damian Lillard’s MVP-style year and the Blazers’ bad timing.

Ricky O’Donnell on Coby White’s microwave scoring ability.

Henry Abbott on why it’s silly to ignore the science on load management. Speaking of which, here’s the Kevins Pelton and Arnovitz on the science of load management.

About those Mavericks jerseys. A different take.

Dwight Howard defended Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the comments of an Instagram. He explains why. If there was still a Comeback Player of the Year award ...

Nike finally made Sabrina Ionescu jerseys. They sold out in hours.

Kevin O’Connor on the Spurs’ paradox.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is the key to the Kings surviving De’Aaron Fox’s absence.

Natalie Weiner with an incredibly important story on the role high school football plays in preventing and healing from youth gun violence.

Wild, at times disturbing story of how Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi ended up playing basketball for Russian spy because WNBA wages were too well.

Ranking the top 50 players in the WNBA.

Be excellent to each other.