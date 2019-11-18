Marcus Smart and the Celtics finally feel the pain

Going into the closing seconds against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics hadn’t experienced the bitter taste of defeat since opening night some three weeks ago. The Celtics have been catching opponents out with a surprisingly deft offense and a strong defense all season, winning blow-outs and close games alike. Everything the Celtics were supposed to be last season, they were now.

On Sunday, they learned they can still feel pain in defeat.

Marcus Smart had the ball and a chance to go for the win on the road in Sacramento. He drove and fired up a floater that looked pretty good on release. It bounced on the rim and hung there, frozen in time for a second with the Boston bench on that end trying with all their considerable might to will it in. But it rolled off after the buzzer sounded, and the Celtics took an L for just the second time this season.

"What a finish here in Sacramento!"



pic.twitter.com/y0H8B6Gt7C — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 17, 2019

Boston could actually be in a world of hurt now, having split the Northern California start of a five-game road trip. Next up: the Suns, Clippers, and Nuggets, three strong teams in the next five days. With Gordon Hayward out, the margin for error is smaller, as the loss in Sacramento showed.

The Heat and Bucks have kept up with the C’s through their win streak, and the Sixers are due some home games after a road-heavy start. It’s great that Boston is in such good shape this season. But with that fast start comes elevated expectations. Often, elevated expectations bring bitter disappointment. Let’s see if Sunday’s finish was a first taste of plenty more to come or just a one-off.

Sign up for the newsletter Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Scores

Friday’s scores.

Saturday’s scores.

Sunday’s scores:

Sixers 114, Cavaliers 95

Celtics 99, Kings 100

Wizards 121, Magic 125

Nuggets 131, Grizzlies 114

Warriors 100, Pelicans 108

Hawks 101, Clippers 122

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games are on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Cavaliers at Knicks, 7

Pacers at Nets, 7:30

Hornets at Raptors, 7:30

Bucks at Bulls, 8

Blazers at Rockets, 8, NBA TV

Spurs at Mavericks, 8:30

Celtics at Suns, 9

Wolves at Jazz, 9

Thunder at Clippers, 10:30

Links

I wrote about why the Lakers are so good: two superstars and an elite defense.

Paul Flannery on the Celtics’ lack of a ceiling. Michael Pina on what’s changed about Jayson Tatum.

Zito Madu insists that you never take your eyes off of Ja Morant.

Carmelo Anthony’s life chapters, ranked. Why the entire basketball world is rooting for Melo. Mike Prada on the Blazers’ transition year.

Why Nike’s partnership with Amazon fell apart.

This dude on Monmouth is just hilarious. No better way to finish a 55-point loss at Kansas.

The Raptors aren’t giving Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles, or Delon Wright -- all traded in the middle of last season -- championship rings. Drake got one, though!

Danny Green dunking on Allen Crabbe: an oral history.

But seriously, this LeBron dunk on Nemanja Bjelica. Sheesh!

Be excellent to each other.