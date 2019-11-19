Did you know that 2 teams passed on Luka Doncic in the NBA Draft?

Luka Doncic, who went third in the 2018 NBA Draft despite being honored as the best player in Europe as a teenager, had a 42-point triple-double in an impressive, heart-thumping Mavericks’ win over the Spurs on Monday. (It’s so good to see Mavericks-Spurs be a thing again. The Texas Triangle is back!)

Doncic, who two teams passed on in that 2018 draft, is the only player in the NBA in the top 11 in points per game (fourth at 29.5), rebounds per game (11th at 10.7) and assists per game (second at 9.3).

Doncic, who the Phoenix Suns or Sacramento Kings could freely have drafted if they wanted to do so, is a threat to show up on a lot of MVP ballots, and maybe even finish third or fourth at this rate.

What I’m trying to say is LUKA DONCIC SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE NO. 1 PICK THIS WAS NOT A HARD DRAFT TO NAIL COME ON SUNS AND KINGS SHEESH

Here’s the thing: the Suns general manager who passed on Doncic to draft Deandre Ayton (a good prospect currently serving a 25-game PED-related ban) got fired almost immediately, probably for other mounting reasons, but he’s not the GM any more. The front office leader drafted Marvin Bagley III (a good prospect currently injured) over Doncic got an extension.

Vlade Divac participated in one of the biggest draft boners ever, and almost immediately got a new contract because one of his previous draft picks (De’Aaron Fox) and trade acquisitions (Buddy Hield) started hitting. And some Kings fans will justify it because Divac sells this story that Fox wouldn’t thrive if Doncic had the ball in his hands, and vice versa. Meanwhile, Divac passed on Doncic before Fox had come close to breaking out in the NBA, and the former is looking like an NBA MVP while Fox is merely looking like a future all-star. AND SACRAMENTO COULD HAVE HAD BOTH. (Not that I care about the Kings.)

Sometimes, basketball is hard. Sometimes, it’s easy. Don’t outsmart yourself! Take the teenager who is absolutely dominating grown men in a highly competitive league! He’s probably going to be really, really good.

Scores

Cavaliers 105, Knicks 123

Pacers 115, Nets 86

Hornets 96, Raptors 132

Bucks 115, Bulls 101

Blazers 108, Rockets 132

Spurs 110, Mavericks 117

Celtics 99, Suns 85

Wolves 112, Jazz 102

Thunder 88, Clippers 90

Schedule

All times ET. Games are on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Warriors at Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Blazers at Pelicans, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Suns at Kings, 10 p.m.

Thunder at Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

