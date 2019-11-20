Nike has brought the NBA another crop of “City Edition” jerseys. For the third straight year, each team in the league will wear a jersey designed specifically for its city. You might remember last year’s amazing purple Timberwolves jerseys dedicated to Prince, and the teal and pink Heat jerseys as 2018-19 faves.

Now, the 2019-20 jerseys are starting to leak, so we’ve compiled them right here on this page. As always, some rule, some are forgettable, and some absolutely suck. Seriously, Mavericks. Why?

Anyway here they all are.

The champ

Denver Nuggets

PUT THIS JERSEY ON MY BODY IMMEDIATELY!

Gary, please smile. It’s a good jersey.

The ones I’d buy

Los Angeles Clippers

The @LAClippers unveil their new City Edition uniforms on the cover of SI https://t.co/7pyGtSQNai pic.twitter.com/hf7Rh14TYd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 15, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

The ones that represent their city well

Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls

Introducing this season’s City Edition uniforms, inspired by the Chicago Flag and the lake and rivers of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Q0Yf3eoApO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 20, 2019

Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks

It’s BACK!!



All the details on the return of the Cream City Jersey!!

#CreamCity — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 20, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder

It worked last year, let’s do it again

Utah Jazz

These ruled last season, so no reason to change. Do note that the Jazz said this would be the last year for them, though.

These are fine

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

First look at the Suns new City Edition jerseys.



(via @JeffEisenband) pic.twitter.com/u8QVDX9HFx — Suns Nation (@SunsNationNBA) November 20, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

Washington Wizards

What the hell is this?

Boston Celtics

The Celtics new city jersey is out now pic.twitter.com/8iwYw4jdnG — FG ☘️ (@ForeverGreen_) November 18, 2019

Delete this while you still can, Celtics. Don’t use Microsoft Paint next time.

HELL NO

Dallas Mavericks

Barf.

Just barf.

this looks like a disney channel original movie https://t.co/otXMKzjIpX — Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) November 19, 2019

definitely designed in the free graphics editing program GIMP — Justin Carter (@juscarts) November 19, 2019