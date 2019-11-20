Nike has brought the NBA another crop of “City Edition” jerseys. For the third straight year, each team in the league will wear a jersey designed specifically for its city. You might remember last year’s amazing purple Timberwolves jerseys dedicated to Prince, and the teal and pink Heat jerseys as 2018-19 faves.
Now, the 2019-20 jerseys are starting to leak, so we’ve compiled them right here on this page. As always, some rule, some are forgettable, and some absolutely suck. Seriously, Mavericks. Why?
Anyway here they all are.
The champ
PUT THIS JERSEY ON MY BODY IMMEDIATELY!
Gary, please smile. It’s a good jersey.
The ones I’d buy
The @LAClippers unveil their new City Edition uniforms on the cover of SI https://t.co/7pyGtSQNai pic.twitter.com/hf7Rh14TYd— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 15, 2019
Vintage Vibes pic.twitter.com/nOQHglwGmC— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 18, 2019
Minnesota Timberwolves
The ones that represent their city well
Introducing this season’s City Edition uniforms, inspired by the Chicago Flag and the lake and rivers of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Q0Yf3eoApO— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 20, 2019
It’s BACK!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 20, 2019
All the details on the return of the Cream City Jersey!!
#CreamCity
It worked last year, let’s do it again
19/20 City Edition ❤️— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 19, 2019
pic.twitter.com/xQJUbW04lP
These ruled last season, so no reason to change. Do note that the Jazz said this would be the last year for them, though.
These are fine
First look at the Suns new City Edition jerseys.— Suns Nation (@SunsNationNBA) November 20, 2019
(via @JeffEisenband) pic.twitter.com/u8QVDX9HFx
BB3 #RepTheDistrict | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/US8w5aNLgV— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 20, 2019
What the hell is this?
The Celtics new city jersey is out now pic.twitter.com/8iwYw4jdnG— FG ☘️ (@ForeverGreen_) November 18, 2019
Delete this while you still can, Celtics. Don’t use Microsoft Paint next time.
HELL NO
Dallas Mavericks
Barf.
Just barf.
this looks like a disney channel original movie https://t.co/otXMKzjIpX— Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) November 19, 2019
definitely designed in the free graphics editing program GIMP— Justin Carter (@juscarts) November 19, 2019
a swing and a miss— Seth-Michael (@seth_michael45) November 19, 2019
November 19, 2019
November 19, 2019
Loading comments...