NBA City Edition jerseys for 2019-2020, ranked

From the best (Nuggets) to the worst (Mavericks), here are Nike’s new NBA City Edition jerseys.

By Matt Ellentuck

Nike has brought the NBA another crop of “City Edition” jerseys. For the third straight year, each team in the league will wear a jersey designed specifically for its city. You might remember last year’s amazing purple Timberwolves jerseys dedicated to Prince, and the teal and pink Heat jerseys as 2018-19 faves.

Now, the 2019-20 jerseys are starting to leak, so we’ve compiled them right here on this page. As always, some rule, some are forgettable, and some absolutely suck. Seriously, Mavericks. Why?

Anyway here they all are.

The champ

Denver Nuggets

PUT THIS JERSEY ON MY BODY IMMEDIATELY!

Gary, please smile. It’s a good jersey.

The ones I’d buy

Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves

The ones that represent their city well

Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls

Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder

It worked last year, let’s do it again

Utah Jazz

These ruled last season, so no reason to change. Do note that the Jazz said this would be the last year for them, though.

These are fine

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

Washington Wizards

What the hell is this?

Boston Celtics

Delete this while you still can, Celtics. Don’t use Microsoft Paint next time.

HELL NO

Dallas Mavericks

Barf.

Just barf.

