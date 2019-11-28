Kyrie Irving responds to Boston Celtics fans chanting ‘Kyrie sucks’

“Kyrie sucks! Kyrie sucks!”

The chants were coming from Boston Celtics fans during the Wednesday night tilt between the C’s and Kyrie Irving’s Nets.

Although Irving, who is suffering from a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for the past seven games, wasn’t at the TD Garden to hear the chants, he still took time to respond to them with an Instagram post following the game.

Kyrie Irving speaks pic.twitter.com/k5hE7mHf9W — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 28, 2019

The post, in its entirety, read:

It happens all the time and Tonight just shows how Sports/Entertainment will always be ignorant and obtrusive. It’s one big SHOW that means Very VERY little in the real world that most people live in because there are Actually things that matter going on within it. Like figuring out a life that means more to you than A damn Ball going into a hoop, or learning how to grow up being in a fish bowl of a society based on your popularity level as a person, or even dealing with becoming the leader of your family after someone’s passing and not knowing how to deal with Life after it happens. Butttt, This Game of Sports entertainment matters more than someone’s mental health and well being right? Or the real life things that happen to people everyday but they still have to Perform for the NBA and its fans? Right? It’s all about doing it for the fans and organization that love you so much? Think again, It’s a GAME and it’s promoted as a Fandom experience for ticket buyers and viewers at home, while defacing who people truly are as PEOPLE. Then spat out all over these media networks as valuable food for thought while they actually believe that their opinions hold weight to real cultural leaders that speak and act for change. One big Gimmick with Some smoke and mirrors! I’ll always be the one that takes the stand and speaks on the truth every time though. A purposeful and spiritually led Life will always be bigger and more meaningful than any sports arena or any entertainment space. This GAME isn’t meant to be controlled and shown as a Drama, it’s meant to show the LOVE. Love for the Art is the Only damn thing that keeps the purist people in this Giant Sports/Entertainment Circus. Don’t fall for the Game that’s played in front of you as Entertainment, it’ll never be as serious dealing with LIFE.

Celtics fans were no doubt anticipating this matchup for quite awhile considering it would have been Irving’s first game returning to the TD Garden since leaving Boston to join the Brooklyn Nets this past summer.

When chants of “Kyrie sucks” began echoing in the Celtics’ home arena, it wasn’t long before it was posted on social media for the world to see.

“Kyrie Sucks” chants at the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iN0nOAxodE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2019

Could you imagine having this problem at your every day job? You work at McDonald’s but one day you get a pretty sweet deal to go work at Burger King. Great for you and it fits into your career goals. But one day you have to stop at the ol’ McD’s to grab a Big Mac for your dad and when you walk through the door all the customers begin chanting that you suck.

It just feels off, doesn’t it? Or at least it should.

Sports fans are intense. Sports fans feel attached. Sports fans take perceived slights against their team as personal slights. Fans, by definition, are fanatical.

It’s unfortunate that this kind of reaction from the stands is becoming more and more frequent, and, as expected, the following backlash from those same fans after someone speaks out against the behavior or in their own defense.

But, Irving clearly has the support of those around him.

You’re obsessed. Seek help king — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 28, 2019

The Celtics and Nets will see each other soon enough as they are slated to tip-off against one another Friday in a home game for the Nets at the Barclay Center, and it is expected to be a game in which Irving is available to play. The fans in Brooklyn likely won’t have the same vitriol for their star guard.

It will not be until March 3 that Boston will play host to the Nets again, and then C’s fans will fans likely get the chance to berate Irving in person.