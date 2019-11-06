Super Dunk Shot, the Japanese version of the 1992 SNES video game NCAA Basketball wound up in the SB Nation Slack. Have you seen this? It feels like something that’s probably been around on the internet for a while, but it is new to me and I want to make sure you’ve seen it.
Picked up this SNES game at store in Japan tonight. In America, it's called NCAA Basketball with real college teams, but in Japan it's titled #SuperDunkShot and for whatever reason features NBA parody teams. Nothing like playing as the greatest player of all time, Michael JORDUN, or getting to play as my home team the New York...KICKS vs the Los Angeles...LASERS. Plus don't forget the Portland. TRAILERS, Phoenix SONS, the Chicago BILLS, the Houston POCKETS, the Miami BEAT, or the New Jersey METS. What's your favorite ...uhh NBA..team? #NYKnicks #LALakers #AirJordan #MichaelJordan #HoustonRockets #NBA
For some reason, this version features the close approximations of NBA team names, and they are incredible.
Lucky for us, Legends of Localization did a photo gallery with all the team names so I could easily peruse and rank them for our amusement. My list:
28. Orlando Miracle
27. Sacramento Bears
26. All American Dynamics
25. Minnesota Huskies
24. Dallas Maximums
23. Miami Beat
22. Long Beach Clips
21. Atlanta Eagles
20. Detroit Pistols
19. Indiana Packers
18. Denver Nucleuses
17. Utah Jaws
16. San Antonio Spears
15. New Jersey Mets
14. Washington Bullions
13. New York Kicks
12. Philadelphia Wolfpack
11. Seattle Superjets
10. Charlotte Hornbills
9. Cleveland Caviares
8. Chicago Bills
7. Golden State Warthogs
6 Portland Trailers
5. Los Angeles Lasers
4. Houston Pockets
3. Boston Celeries
2. Phoenix Sons
Drumroll please ...
No. 1 in my heart ... the Milwaukee Backs!
What’s your top five? Drop ‘em in the comments, if you want!
