 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis recreated the Heat’s iconic picture, and the internet hated it

New, 2 comments

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s legendary picture was kinda, sorta recreated by the Mavs.

By Matt Ellentuck

In Luka Doncic’s first game in Mexico, he did what he’s been doing all year. The MVP candidate scored 41 points on 24 shots, with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 122-111 win over the Pistons.

The highlight of it all was his alley-oop pass to a cutting Kristaps Porzingis. It may be the most memorable moment between the two so far.

The Athletic’s Tim Cato screencapped the moment, with Doncic throwing his arms back at the camera while Porzingis slams the ball through.

It looks similar to the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade one from when they were on the Miami Heat. It became the duo’s signature poster picture (which, fun fact, was not off an alley-oop):

Except, of course, it is not James or Wade, two of the most influential athletes in the sports’ history, in the picture. And Porzingis’ dunk was nowhere near as cool as James’. And Doncic’s pose doesn’t match Wade’s.

It was a diet James-Wade pic.

So everyone’s hating on it:

Let this be a lesson for everyone: nobody can replace James and Wade. Not even maybe the best 20-year-old the NBA’s ever seen.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...