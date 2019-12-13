Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis recreated the Heat’s iconic picture, and the internet hated it

In Luka Doncic’s first game in Mexico, he did what he’s been doing all year. The MVP candidate scored 41 points on 24 shots, with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 122-111 win over the Pistons.

The highlight of it all was his alley-oop pass to a cutting Kristaps Porzingis. It may be the most memorable moment between the two so far.

Luka and KP connect on a stylish alley oop! pic.twitter.com/eCyNZLQ4Qk — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) December 13, 2019

The Athletic’s Tim Cato screencapped the moment, with Doncic throwing his arms back at the camera while Porzingis slams the ball through.

they did the lebron/wade pic.twitter.com/N8JksXXoeV — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) December 13, 2019

It looks similar to the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade one from when they were on the Miami Heat. It became the duo’s signature poster picture (which, fun fact, was not off an alley-oop):

Except, of course, it is not James or Wade, two of the most influential athletes in the sports’ history, in the picture. And Porzingis’ dunk was nowhere near as cool as James’. And Doncic’s pose doesn’t match Wade’s.

It was a diet James-Wade pic.

So everyone’s hating on it:

Chill — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 13, 2019

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/jtItUntCKa — Matisse Thigh Bul (@GregSmallz) December 13, 2019

This Tweet Stinks. pic.twitter.com/AMHABs6emv — Benji From Fisk (@NubianKingBenji) December 13, 2019

Let this be a lesson for everyone: nobody can replace James and Wade. Not even maybe the best 20-year-old the NBA’s ever seen.