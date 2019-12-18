More like the New Orleans Pelican’ts

The New Orleans Pelicans lost their 13th straight game on Tuesday, a narrow overtime defeat at home to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pels are now 6-22 overall, tied for the second worst record in the whole league. New Orleans is No. 19 in offense and No. 28 in defense.

Zion Williamson, of course, has missed the entire season to date. But no rookie, not even Zion, is the difference between a 13-game losing streak and a playoff contender. And that’s what New Orleans had billed itself as going into the season: a team that wouldn’t tank and cash in on their bounty of draft picks in the coming years, but a playoff contender. That’s why they signed 35-year-old J.J. Redick and acquired Derrick Favors. That’s why they kept Jrue Holiday and extended Alvin Gentry’s contract. New team president David Griffin thought he had something immediately competitive here.

He does not. Matt Ellentuck covered what’s gone wrong earlier this week.

There are rumors Holiday is on the market. Redick should absolutely be on the market: he’s on a two-year deal and as I mentioned he’s 35. His career is not on the same timeline as the rest of the Pelicans. There is a young core of players and prospects on the team not wholly dissimilar from the 2012 New Orleans roster following the Chris Paul trade. Consider Brandon Ingram the digital edition of Eric Gordon. With Ingram (who will get a max deal this summer), Zion, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Jaxson Hayes, there is hope you can sell here. But it’s not a short-term project, and having the big-name veterans around is confusing the mission.

The Pelicans don’t have it. Time to rethink everything.

Sign up for the newsletter Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Scores

Kings 102, Hornets 110

Lakers 102, Pacers 105

Hawks 120, Knicks 143

Nets 108, Pelicans 101 (OT)

Magic 102, Jazz 109

Suns 99, Magic 120

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Hornets at Cavaliers, 7

Raptors at Pistons, 7

Bulls at Wizards, 7

Heat at Sixers, 7, ESPN

Pelicans at Wolves, 8

Grizzlies at Thunder, 8

Magic at Nuggets, 9

Celtics at Mavericks, 9:30, ESPN

Warriors at Blazers, 10

Links

You may have seen that there is a major upheaval happening with our California-based team sites and SB Nation’s independent contributors who live in California. I can’t say a whole lot about it at this time, unfortunately. But I will say as the founding editor of one of those California-based team sites that there remains a thirst, a desire, a need for community of passionate fans of even the most garbage teams, we have some of the smartest voices leading those communities already, and I hope that isn’t lost as the ground beneath the enterprise shakes.

Since we last met, the Bucks and Lakers both lost -- Milwaukee to the Mavericks and L.A. to the Pacers. Busting a long streak must be so satisfying. The Lakers visit the Bucks on Thursday in the Kareem Bowl. It should be wonderful.

Ricky O’Donnell with a steaming hot cup of lava on Jim Boylen, the worst head coach in the NBA.

REWINDER on the extremely amazing and wild comeback finish to the infamous BLAZERS VS. LAKERS 2000 series.

This League presents the funniest moments of the decade.

I’m just cackling at the Knicks getting stuck in a week-long Stars War Night loop. Groundhog Day but with Wookiees.

Kirk Goldsberry on really deep threes.

I wrote about LeBron’s legacy.

Terry Rozier faked out Buddy Hield with a crossover that didn’t touch the floor.

Scott Cacciola broke down one month of LeBron’s social media presence, all 1,172 emojis and everything.

Dan Devine on the absolutely nutty 2012 Sixers-Celtics series that inspired UNCUT GEMS.

This is really cool: TrueHoop picked their 10 favorite pieces of the year and made them free to the public. I highly encourage you to check them out and subscribe to TrueHoop. Well worth it.

The silver linings of Luka Doncic’s injury.

Paolo Uggetti on Point Wiggins.

The Knicks are getting weird about Masai Ujiri.

The human toll of the 2019 media apocalypse.

Shea Serrano is greatness.

Be excellent to each other.