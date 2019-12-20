Should James Harden’s crossover on Paul George have been against the rules?

James Harden’s quest to become the most polarizing superstar in NBA history is off to a resounding start. The MVP candidate is scoring 39 points per game, yet his public image still wanes on the quality of each point he scores. Explaining why Harden and the Rockets are viewed as they are is simple, and debating the legitimacy of the argument as a whole is exhausting. But sheesh, Harden just keeps adding more examples to the pile.

On Thursday night, the Rockets beat the Clippers on the road, 122-117, and the biggest highlight is a Harden move that caused Paul George, one of the game’s best defenders, to quit on a play as he was overcome with anger by a non-call.

Here’s the play in question.

Still can’t get over this. Had one of the best on Ball defenders rage quit mid possession pic.twitter.com/XsXPy2hTBE — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) December 20, 2019

There are four camps here in deciding what exactly happened during this play, which the referees didn’t blow a whistle for.

Theory 1: The move was good (which the refs agreed with)

People in this camp believe Harden just crossed George the hell up. And if the move was legal, then damn, he really did.

When slowed down in the video above, you can see the intricacy of Harden’s move. He starts with the usual back-and-forth right-to-left through-the-legs trance dribbles that usually get defenders to lean one way. He uses four of them. But George hardly budges. That’s when Harden breaks into the move.

Harden then goes into a hesitation, lifting his shoulders, and then the ball to about waist-level. From an upright position, he goes in-and-out, faking like he’s going to cross back to his left hand. But he doesn’t. The ball never even touches his left hand until after it hits the ground. Harden then scoots the ball from left to right again as he drives right past a flabbergasted George.

Theory 2: Harden carried the ball

People in this second camp believe Harden carried the ball, and they might be right.

When Harden goes into his hesitation dribble, his right hand drops to the side of the basketball. This is allowed. But the question is whether or not his hand went under the ball.

From the NBA rulebook:

d. A player who is dribbling may not put any part of his hand under the ball and (1) carry it from one point to another or (2) bring it to a pause and then continue to dribble again.

It’s really hard to tell. You’d probably need a ruler to see this, even slowed down. Is it technically under? I’m not sure. It’s close.

Fans supporting theory two think Harden’s hand went under the ball, and then he tried to drag the ball from his right hand to his left. That would be a turnover

Theory 3: Harden double-dribbled

Other reason fans think Harden should’ve been whistled for a turnover because he double-dribbled.

Let’s return to that rule, and look at the second subsection:

d. A player who is dribbling may not put any part of his hand under the ball and (1) carry it from one point to another or (2) bring it to a pause and then continue to dribble again.

The second theory has a problem with Harden discontinuing his dribble. If Harden’s hand went underneath the basketball during the hesitation, he’d have needed to shoot or pass the ball. Supporters of theory three think Harden’s possession should’ve been dead right here, and that George’s argument is valid. Harden putting the ball back down, even if it wasn’t a carry, makes this a turnover.

Theory 4: Screw the dribbling. Harden hooked George

Camp four has probably been arguing Harden’s entire being for the last three years, but they might make the most compelling point. Harden does appear to use his left arm to shove George off his trail. It’s the move that aggravated George most, and freed Harden for a floater.

Harden putting the moves on Paul George pic.twitter.com/r1oEbzgI2O — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 20, 2019

What really happened?

What’s really going on here doesn’t matter. We can slow this play down a million times in a million different ways and argue into the sun. I’m curious what NBA refs think after watching, but in reality, this is such a tough call for anyone to make on the floor. There’s debate with it slowed down!

For better or mostly worse, we’ll continue to argue about the play because this is what Harden’s madness and the Rockets’ past decisions have brought out in us. The Rockets are polarizing as hell. This is what they do.

(Also I don’t think it was a travel.)