Kyle Lowry concedes nothing

Most guys, in the afterglow of a championship season, missing three key players including the team’s superstar, down 30 at home with three minutes left in the third three days before Christmas ... most guys would just let it happen, get some extra rest, and look ahead to the next. Not Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors trailed the Mavericks by 30 with three minutes left in the third on Sunday ... and got the lead back with five minutes left in the fourth, and won the game. From the moment Dallas went up by 30, Lowry shot 8-11 (5-7 from three) for 23 points. Future All-NBA forward Chris Boucher added 15 points, three blocks, and two steals in that span. Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norm Powell are all out. Serge Ibaka didn’t play during any of the comeback. Fred VanVleet only appeared for two minutes of it. Lowry and Boucher rode with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Terence Davis, and Malcolm Miller.

There is no reason whatsoever for Lowry to be playing this hard in these circumstances given the context. And he does it anyway. That’s what makes him Kyle Lowry.

Scores

Friday’s scores.

Saturday’s scores.

Sunday’s scores:

Mavericks 107, Raptors 110

Hornets 93, Celtics 119

Pacers 89, Bucks 117

Clippers 112, Thunder 118

Nuggets 128, Lakers 104

Schedule

All times ET. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Sixers at Pistons, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Pacers, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Wizards at Knicks, 7 p.m.

Bulls at Magic, 7 p.m.

Jazz at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Spurs at Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Suns, 9 p.m.

Pelicans at Blazers, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Rockets at Kings, 10 p.m.

Wolves at Warriors, 10:30 p.m.

Links

Incredible story by Ohm Youngmisuk on the Brook and Robin Lopez taking a private jet in between Bucks’ practices to get to Disney World to ride the new Star Wars ride.

I wrote that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only reasonable MVP pick at this point.

From Victory Journal, the story behind the 1987 film AMAZING GRACE AND CHUCK, a movie in which Alex English stars as a Boston Celtic who joins a minor league pitcher in an anti-proliferation crusade. Why isn’t NBA TV playng this on loop?

Really good Malik Monk dunk on Enes Kanter.

Isaiah Thomas is suspended two games for addressing some hecklers in Philadelphia. The hecklers have been banned from Sixers games. All over some Wendy’s Frosties?!

Ricky O’Donnell on why James Wiseman is the most divisive prospect in the draft.

Drafting the best basketball teams out of Star Wars characters.

The case for Aaron Gordon as the league’s most frustrating player.

Dan Woike on how the G League is truly becoming a minor league.

Ja Morant tried to dunk over Kevin Love. Literally.

Rob Mahoney on where or whether Kyle Kuzma fits in Lakerland.

Jayson Tatum might have had the best game of his career on Sunday.

The Eddie Murphy comeback is on.

Michael Porter, Jr. lives with two siblings in Denver and has dishes duty.

Jemele Hill with an important question.

Michael McCann on how the G League will unionize.

Paul George got cheered in OKC after two first-round losses and a trade demand?! I thought I knew you, Oklahoma City.

Mike Sykes on Jordan Brand’s comeback.

I love the new wave of reggaeton, and there’s really no one in the world who traces historical paths of Latino music than Eduardo Cepeda. Important stuff that like every American music genre could learn from on respecting and acknowledging the black roots of the music.

Happy Hanukah. Be excellent to each other.