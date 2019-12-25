How Warriors-Rockets became the nap game of Christmas day

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors’ 5:00 p.m. ET Christmas day time slot was the matchup the NBA hoped to hype as much as the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Clippers one that follows it. The two franchises that hate each other most squaring off at the peak hour of the holiday basketball has claimed should’ve been filled with three-point shots, on-court scuffles, and snitching to the league office. Instead, it’s debatably the best game to nap through.

The Warriors dynasty has fallen so drastically that it’s not even all that satisfying for fans of the 29 other teams to watch. They’ve been asking, even begging for the Warriors collapse over the last two years. But not like this.

Since the beginning of 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors have lost Kevin Durant to an Achilles injury and free agency departure to the Brooklyn Nets, Klay Thompson to a torn ACL, Stephen Curry to a broken hand, Andre Iguodala to a trade, Shaun Livingston to retirement, and DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook to free agency. The only active players remaining from last season are Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee on a two-way contract. The only noteworthy acquisition is D’Angelo Russell.

To the surprise of no one, this team absolutely stinks. They’re debatably the worst team in the league alongside the Knicks. This is a throwaway year even though Curry and Thompson are both expected to return at some point this season. The hole the team’s digging itself into is likely to be too much for even them to overcome.

The Rockets are having an extremely Rockets season themselves. They’re launching threes, shying away from long-twos, and James Harden is dominating the offense as maybe the greatest isolation player of all time. He’s scoring 39 points per game, so if you aren’t a fan of his style of play, good luck sitting through 48 minutes. He’s now co-starring with another polarizing figure, Russell Westbrook, which could be the final blow to your chances of watching this one.

Who are the Warriors?

Here’s who’s left, and how they got here:

Are any of them good?

There are a few Warriors to pay attention to. Draymond Green is still rolling, even though his play has declined since the peak of the dynasty years. He’s only averaging nine points with six rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Look for him to try and cause trouble for Harden and Westbrook defensively, though. D’Angelo Russell is still a scoring machine out west, too. He’s averaging 22 points on 35 percent three-point shooting, six assists and three rebounds.

As for the unknown Warriors, Eric Paschall’s seized his opportunity in the paltry Golden State lineup and looks like a real player. The rookie is averaging 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Even when Curry and Thompson return, he could be a piece to the franchise’s revival. After that, it gets ugly.

Burks is the next-best scorer, and he only shoots 42 percent from the field. After him comes Robinson III, who’s been hot shooting 39 percent from three on the season, but does little else. Then comes Lee, a 40 percent shooter, then Green.

Woof.

The Rockets give some reasons to watch this game

For those who care to stick around, Rockets-Warriors won’t be entirely pointless. James Harden could go for the game of the year against a horrid defense ill-equipped to stop anyone, better yet him. Could he go for 50? Sixty? This is his best chance to go off on a main stage.

Westbrook fans could be in for a fun night, too. He’s caught fire as of late, shooting better. than 42 percent (that’s big for him) from the floor in his last eight games, including 13-of-17 for 34 points against the Kings, and three 30-point double-doubles. He could wipe the floor with the Warriors backups, and backups to the backups.

And hey, if this game flips upside down and the Zombie Warriors win, that’s a reason to watch too.

Update: this game ruled and the Warriors proved us wrong

this warrior homer who texted my email so i have their phone number owned me pic.twitter.com/ECmO1TIzqP — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) December 26, 2019

While you were napping, the Warriors beat the Rockets, 116-104, in the most exciting Christmas game so far. It’s the biggest upset on Christmas in 30 years!

The Warriors beat the Rockets, 116-104, after closing as 11.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook.



That is the largest upset on Christmas Day over the last 30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/393Huk6WiV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2019

Damion Lee had 22 points for Golden State. Russell and Green each scored 20. The Warriors held Harden to 24 points. This game ended up being a lot more fun than we thought.