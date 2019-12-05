Did LeBron ‘disrespect’ the Jazz by taking off his shoes? An investigation

The Lakers figuratively popped would-be contender Utah in the mouth on Wednesday night. L.A. beat the Jazz by 25 in Salt Lake. Dwight Howard hit a three in the fourth. The ref missed a shockingly bad travel on LeBron that never actually mattered. Anthony Davis sat the entire fourth, and LeBron played just four minutes of it before retiring for the night.

Late in the contest, LeBron was celebrating a step oncourt during play (not really allowed, but this is a blowout, we’ll roll with it) and the Jazz broadcast crew noticed King James was doing that wearing just socks on his feet. The analyst called it “disrespect” to go shoeless while the game was still going.

First, well yes, LeBron no longer respected Utah’s ability to win the game. It was a 20-point game with two minutes left. But there’s also a good reason LeBron was no longer wearing his game sneakers.

He had just signed and given them away to two young Lakers fans in the building.

The announcers likely wouldn’t have seen that from their perch, but still, the rush to judgment for something ultimately meaningless (socks are disrespect? we’re not talking about flippy bottle, we’re talking about socks) is so unnecessary and poisonous. Many more Utahns saw the broadcast team bash LeBron than will see him having given two little Utahns something they’ll remember for eternity. And for what?

Relax, folks. It’s just basketball.

Scores

Warriors 91, Hornets 106

Bucks 127, Pistons 103

Suns 114, Magic 128

Nets 130, Hawks 118

Heat 93, Celtics 112

Grizzlies 99, Bulls 106

Pacers 107, Thunder 100

Wolves 114, Mavericks 121

Lakers 121, Jazz 96

Kings 116, Blazers 127

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Sixers at Wizards, 7

Nuggets at Knicks, 7:30

Rockets at Raptors, 7:30, NBA TV

Suns at Pelicans, 8

Links

Be excellent to each other.