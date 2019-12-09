How Anthony Davis scores 50 like almost no one else

Anthony Davis had a monster performance in the Lakers’ win over the Wolves on Sunday: 50 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one turnover. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Davis’s night: he scored 50 without hitting a single three.

That’s so rare in this era, where 50-point nights are instead usually driven by hot performances from beyond the arc. Players have scored 50 without a single made three just four times this decade ... and three of those have been by Davis! To put it in perspective, the median number of threes made in all 50-point games from last season and this year is six.

This is how Davis can be described not quite as old school — he’s doing things the legendary big men of the game didn’t pull off or even think to do — but as putting up old-school performances. In a different context, he’d get some strong MVP push from the anti-three sector of the media. Alas, Lakers and Klutch. It’s not going to happen. But between his defensive impact and gaudy, efficient scoring, he’s just had an incredible start to the season. Worth the drama of the acquisition 101 times out of 100.

Sign up for the newsletter Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Scores

Friday’s scores

Saturday’s scores

Sunday’s scores

Nuggets 102, Nets 105

Hawks 122, Hornets 107

Bulls 105, Heat 110 (OT)

Raptors 104, Sixers 110

Clippers 135, Wizards 119

Kings 110, Mavericks 106

Thunder 108, Blazers 96

Wolves 125, Warriors 142

Schedule

All times ET. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Clippers at Pacers, 7 p.m.

Cavaliers at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Bulls, 8 p.m.

Kings at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Magic at Bucks, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Pistons at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Wolves at Suns, 9 p.m.

Thunder at Jazz, 9 p.m.

Grizzlies at Warriors, 10:30 p.m.

Links

I wrote about the Bucks after they shredded the Clippers on Friday. After a divisive summer, Milwaukee looks better than ever.

Mike Sykes says high-fashion brands’ sneakers need to be better.

Mike Prada breaks down exactly why the Carmelo Anthony experiment is working in Portland so far.

Zach Lowe’s 10 things column. Always a must-read.

Peak Chris Paul? On Friday, in crunch time with the Thunder trailing, Paul alerted officials to an untucked jersey on the Wolves. The refs called delay of game, which was a technical foul. On the back of that, OKC made overtime and eventually won. Peak Chris Paul.

The Knicks fired David Fizdale on Friday. The front office has not made itself available to the media to talk about it. Matt Ellentuck writes that he’s just another scapegoat. Joe Flynn thinks it needed to be done.

Michael Pina writes that LeBron James and Rajon Rondo are a match made in basketball IQ heaven.

Carmelo Anthony warned Chris Paul to “be careful” after the Rockets cut him. Welp.

Job stress is nearly ending the careers of some of the NBA’s best coaches.

LaMelo Ball is off four weeks with a foot injury.

The nine most hilarious missed travel calls.

19 of the most absurd sports photos of the decade.

A meme draft? A meme draft.

Be excellent to each other.