Here are the NBA players you can trust to handle a bat situation

The NBA has a bat problem. It’s true. In the past week alone, six bats have been spotted in two different NBA arenas: Utah’s Vivint Smart Home Arena and San Antonio’s AT&T Center.

Bats aren’t birds that fans typically laugh at until they fly away, because they’re freakin’ bats! Bats aren’t funny! They’re terrifying to most, do not belong at any sporting event, and most definitely shouldn’t be near the court. Yet the nearly blind mammal finds its way to the hardwood time and time again, sometimes bringing the whole squad for a group outing.

Through each bat encounter, we learn something about our favorite athletes that we never thought we’d see. Bats bring out the literal fight or flight instincts in the seven-foot fraternity of basketbros, and it’s entirely hilarious.

We have one true King in the world of bat-hunting: Manu Ginobili, the single-motion bat-sassin known famously for spiraling a bloodsucker from the air down to the floor in a Halloween game against the Kings in 2009, executing the swiftest pest control cleanup of all time. That’s why fans in San Antonio chanted his name in the most recent spotting of a quintet of fang-havers on Thursday.

“We want Manu chant” now going on during delay of game due to bats @spurs #spurs @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/TxFcxM2jkS — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) February 1, 2019

But others haven’t basked in the same glory as Ginobili. Here’s who we can confidently say is and is not afraid of bats.

Definitely Afraid of Bats

The No. 1 person not to be around during a bat-pocalypse is D’Angelo Russell. He’s not going to make it.

Once the bats showed up at the Nets-Spurs game on Thursday night, Russell ran to the tunnel. Seriously.

He has a history with bats, going back to his time with the Lakers. Bats came out during a practice at AT&T Center before a game against the Spurs, and Russell recording his feelings, saying, “They vampires to me. They eat people.”

D'Angelo Russell, on bats "where's Ginobili when you need him?"



"They all vampires to me" pic.twitter.com/SZIRJXhmEc — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 12, 2017

[Note: Bats do not eat people.]

Bats interrupted Mitchell’s warmup in January, and he “was not cool with that.”

“I’m glad [the team’s mascot] came because I would not have finished my warmup. I would’ve went straight to the locker room.”

| "I was not cool with that, at all. I'm glad the bear got him 'cause I would not have finished my warmup, I would've gone to the locker room." pic.twitter.com/WLNtya3rjX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 26, 2019

Kevin Martin

The retired former Kings guard hasn’t gone on the record to talk about bats, but it’s very obvious that he is not a fan. He was in the background of Ginobili’s famous swat, and you can see him flinching as Ginobili strikes.

NOT Afraid of Bats

Manu Ginobili

This one is obvious. Watch our bat savior, in all his glory, take one down.

The Spurs Coyote Mascot

San Antonio’s oddly sexual wolf-creature is an expert with a net.

Watch him go! He even has a designated uniform for the stunt.

The Jazz Bear Mascot

Donovan Mitchell’s savior came in the form of a mascot bear that’s known to temporarily steal children, but that’s neither here nor there. He can also catch bats!

Gasol was ready to go on Thursday night, with five bats in sight. He rolled a towel, ready to whip them from the air, but ultimately came away with zero catches.

At least he wasn’t afraid!

Bats everywhere at the AT&T Center .... where is @manuginobili ???? pic.twitter.com/RDTpfZDIXq — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) February 1, 2019

This story will be updated as more bats invade NBA arenas.